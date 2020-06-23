The Undertaker Discusses His Recent 15-Year WWE Contract

It was recently revealed that The Undertaker has signed a whopping 15-year contract with WWE, and he has now spoken about the lengthy contract.

During the final episode of The Undertaker: The Last Ride, it was strongly hinted that The Deadman was finished with wrestling, claiming he was content with not wrestling ever again.

However, with a 15-year contract, the opportunity is certainly going to be there for him to work again if he wants. But during an interview with Sports Illustrated, Undertaker revealed that Vince McMahon believes he can contribute in other ways, which is why he is signed to such a long deal.

“That extended contract is obviously not a contract that keeps me in the ring for 15 years,” Taker said. “It keeps the brand at home, and there are a lot of ways that Vince thinks I can contribute to the company after my days in the ring are done.”

Undertaker then went on to discuss how people are always saying he can hit the ring and do the bare minimum, but that isn’t something he wants to do.