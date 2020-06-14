The Undertaker Discusses His Various Entrance Songs

The Undertaker recently spoke with Loudwire about the music that has played a big part in his career, discussing his entrance themes.

While everyone knows the classic theme for the Deadman with the iconic gong, over the years his character has dipped into the world of rock and roll as well. The Undertaker had used the “American Bad Ass” song from Kid Rock in 2000, and he admitted that it was certainly a shock for people.

“Well, it was a shock. It was very interesting, especially the first night that we did it. We played a little bit of a tease, but then we rolled into that. [We were] a little bit nervous, obviously, to have such a big change, but that song ‘American Bad Ass’ fit perfectly; the lyrics, the energy. It was right there where we wanted to be. That was a home run for us,” Undertaker tells Loudwire.

After using that song, the Deadman then switched things up to use “Rollin” by Limp Bizkit, which was something he used for a while. Undertaker spoke about the song, admitting that his WrestleMania 19 entrance that saw the band perform live was one of his favorites.

“‘Rollin’’ and being on the bike all tied in together. Again, another high-energy song, a song that a lot of people recognized and identified with,” he continued. “A wrestling match, in my eyes, doesn’t start at the bell. It starts when the music plays. As soon as that music kicks in, your match has started. It sets the tone for the entire match. It was such a high-energy, fun song and still kind of bad ass and got people going, got them excited. The lyrics, obviously, weren’t quite the same, but the energy level was still where we wanted it to be. It was really cool in Seattle at WrestleMania when Limp Bizkit played me in. Came in, American flag off the back of my bike… one of my favorite entrances, actually.”

Undertaker also spoke about how WWE used “Ain’t No Grave” by Johnny Cash for his clash with Triple H at WrestleMania 27. Again, Undertaker felt that it just fit perfectly with what they were doing at the time.

“That was. Once again, storyline-wise, it just fit perfectly for where we were at. ‘Ain’t no grave gonna hold this body down.’ Once again, a perfect song. Johnny Cash’s voice alone, it’s so rich and his delivery just fit my character perfectly. I was real excited that they let us get the rights to that ‘Mania.”