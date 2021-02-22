WWE
The Undertaker Discusses The Rock Potentially Running For President
The Undertaker recently spoke with TMZ Sports, giving his opinion on whether or not The Rock could potentially run for President.
The Deadman discussed how The Rock has such a great work ethic, and he puts everything into whatever he does, which is why he thinks he will eventually run.
“That man works his tail off and he dives in wholeheartedly in everything that he does and if he gets his mindset that he wants to make a run at politics, ya know what? I think he’ll do it.”
When asked about the political divide, The Undertaker believes that The Rock could be the person to unite everyone, which he thinks the people are looking for right now.
“I think so. He’s so charming, he’s so witty, I think he can be the uniter that people are looking for.”
Sasha Banks Isn’t Interested In A Fourth Hell In A Cell Match
Sasha Banks has had a huge history with the Hell In A Cell stipulation, but she admitted that she’s not interested in having another.
The Legit Boss was in the first-ever women’s Hell In A Cell match with Charlotte Flair, and since then she’s gone on to have another two, one with Becky Lynch and the other with Bayley. Sasha spoke about the first match she had, admitting she was very nervous beforehand.
“But you have to know this match is scary, especially for a woman, someone who is small in my stature. I was honestly super, super nervous because I didn’t know we were going to main event till the night before. Charlotte called me and she told me and it just made me shook, it made me second guess myself, is what I have in my mind good enough to be the main event?”
However, during her appearance on the Broken Skull Sessions, she made it clear that she’s not in a hurry to have a fourth.
“I’ve been in three (Hell in a Cell match) of them. These are hard matches, these are… I don’t want to be in a fourth one. Done it, feel good, don’t want to get hurt. It hurts.” (H/T to SK Wrestling for the transcriptions)
Sami Zayn Recalls Mentioning AEW During WWE Raw Promo
Sami Zayn reflects on his decision to mention AEW during a live WWE Raw promo and the reaction it got backstage.
Back n May of 2019, WWE brought out an Electric Chair Q&A segment which had Sami sat in a chair while he was asked questions by fans. Sami told them they could ask him about anything, stating “even AEW,” which was something nobody was expecting.
Zayn recently spoke with Rick Ucchino of Sportskeeda and recalled the decision to mention WWE’s new rival company not being met with a good reaction.
“So it wasn’t entirely, entirely off the cuff but it was off the cuff to a certain degree, and the reaction was, uh, let’s say unfavorable [Laughs] since the electric chair met its demise that very same week,” Zayn said.
Sam reflected on how AEW was getting a lot of buzz at the time, and therefore he expected to be asked about it during the segment.
“It was right on everybody’s mind,” Zayn recalled. “It was super, super fresh and I think they had just announced this TV deal. They had just announced that this wasn’t just going to be a pay-per-view. This is going to be a competitor and all this sort of stuff. And they tell me that we’re doing this segment where it’s legitimately, you know, unplanned questions and anybody could ask anything. So at the time this was the number one topic in the wrestling world. So you kind of expected to be asked about it.”
Speaking about the segment itself, Sami stated that WWE was hoping for it to feel unpredictable and risky, but Sami felt the questions didn’t create the right vibe.
“What they were going for was that it had a very risky, unpredictable feel to it,” Zayn stated. “As I was out there, I was like, this doesn’t have these vibes, these questions are too sterile. So I felt like it was upon me, it was incumbent upon me, to sort of make it controversial. And the fact that we’re talking about it now, all this time later, you know I hate to say I was right, but I kind of think I was right to do it.”
Riddle Believes That The United States Championship Will Elevate Him
Riddle became the new United States Champion at WWE Elimination Chamber, and he spoke about how the title will elevate him.
Riddle was able to pin John Morrison during the triple threat match, which also featured former champion Bobby Lashley, as he secured his first main roster title. After the match, Riddle spoke with WWE’s YouTube channel where he claimed that the title is going to elevate him.
“It feels so good,” Riddle said. “A couple weeks ago I was talking to MVP, he kind of turned down one of my ideas, said I was stupid, and I kind of said, ‘Awww,’ but tonight when I won that title, I was like, ‘Aaaooooaaahh,” and my dreams came true. I am the new Usa, not U.S.A., you can say U.S.A., but I like to say Usa, or maybe for bro, Usa-Brusa, it’s pretty sweet. But I’m the new Brusa United States Champion…
“A lot of people say, ‘Hey, I’m gonna elevate this title, I’m gonna elevate this championship,’ And I’m like, ‘Nuh uh, not me!’ This championship is going to elevate me, it’s going to give me the golden ticket to open up the doors I need to open to get to the next level, just like it got Bobby to the next level, it’s gonna get me to the next level and right now… Wooo! With a tear in my eye, this is one of the greatest nights of my life, I am the United States Champion and I’m going to be for a long, long time, bro.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
