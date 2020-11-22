The Undertaker Discusses What He’d Say To Vince McMahon If He Asked Him To Return

The Undertaker is having his ‘Final Farewell’ this evening at WWE Survivor Series, but he spoke about if he’d possibly come back again.

The Deadman spoke with CBS Sports about how he has to deal with Vince McMahon’s thoughts as well as his own, admitting they’re not always on the same page. However, while it is a ‘never say never’ attitude, he doesn’t see himself getting physically better.

“You know, I have to deal not only with my thoughts and my conscience, but I also have to deal with Vince’s thoughts and his conscience,” The Undertaker said. “A lot of times, they’re not always on the same page. Vince’s line is, ‘You never say never.’ But where I’m at, I don’t see myself getting to a point where I’m going to be physically better in a couple of years than I am now. I’m going to be a couple of years older and a couple of years slower. “So yeah, I mean, I just don’t see it. Not in the capacity where I’m going to get in the ring and actually work. Whether I have some sort of role, that’s a different thing, but my days in the ring I think are long gone now.”

He also discussed how the locker room has changed from when he was part of the roster on a full-time basis to today.