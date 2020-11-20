The Undertaker Explains The Importance Of Casket Matches To His Career

Casket matches have certainly played an important part in the career of The Undertaker, and he recently discussed that.
During an interview with WWE’s The Bump, the Deadman spoke about how influential casket matches were, especially during the early stages of his career.
“I think those early casket matches were so pivotal to the character because they were so, you’re talking about the early 1990s and nothing like that was being done. Just the concept of putting your opponent in a casket and everybody has their ideas of caskets and some are very squeamish about them. Other people aren’t bothered by them, but the fact that you’re taking your opponent and locking them up in a casket kind of reiterated that the Undertaker character is on a whole other level of what wins and losses looked like. I think those casket matches and the body bag matches were crucial to the development of the character and setting it apart from every other character out there because nobody else was doing it. There were cage matches. There were No DQ matches, but to lock your opponent in a casket, it really caught people off guard considering the time period in which we did it,” Undertaker said. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)