The Undertaker Gives His Thoughts On The ‘Greatest Wrestling Match Ever’

The Undertaker recently appeared on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast where he gave his thoughts on Edge and Randy Orton’s WWE Backlash match.

WWE billed the match as the ‘Greatest Wrestling Match Ever,’ and while it may not have quite reached that level, there’s no doubt that the match was of a very high quality. Clearly the Deadman felt that was as well, revealing to Graves that the match brought a tear to his eye.

“Edge and Randy, honestly, it almost brought a tear to my eye because I haven’t seen that type of wrestling match in so long,” he told Corey Graves on After The Bell. “That is what professional wrestling is, or what it’s supposed to be, in my opinion.”

Undertaker then gave his thoughts on the recent debate as to how modern-day wrestlers tend to work a very high-risk style with fast-pace which leads to people becoming desensitized to certain moves.

“The athletes of today are like comic book stuff, superhero stuff on what they can do. But I think they rely too much on that aspect of their performance and not enough on their character and their willingness to sell and to make things mean something,” he said. “They are going to get desensitized to the double backflip off the top to somebody on the floor,” he argued. “They are going to see it a couple times and then go ‘Okay, I’ve seen that, now what do you have for me?’” (H/T to ProWrestlingSheet for the transcriptions.)