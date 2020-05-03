The Undertaker: Last Ride Documentary Series Set To Begin After Money In The Bank

According to WWE Network News the highly anticipated docuseries, “Undertaker: The Last Ride” is set to debut on the WWE Network next week, directly after WWE’s Money In The Bank.

The series was first teased during WWE WrestleMania 36 weekend and a teaser of the series can be found on the WWE Network currently. The series will be taking a detailed look at The Undertaker, behind the scenes revealing more about the Deadman than ever before.

The title of the first episode will be “Chapter 1: The Greatest Fear.” Below is the synopsis:

Get a rare and revealing look at Mark Calaway, the man behind The Undertaker, as he prepares for the final match of his storied WWE career against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33.