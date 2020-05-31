The Undertaker Reflects On His WrestleMania Bout With Roman Reigns

The Undertaker has recently been appearing on plenty of podcasts as he is beginning to reflect on his career through The Last Ride documentary series.

During a recent chat with the Bill Simmons podcast, Undertaker reflected on his WrestleMania 33 match with Roman Reigns where he spoke about how he knew back at the Royal Rumble he wasn’t ready for the match physically.

“My hip was so bad going into that match, I couldn’t perform at a level I would’ve liked to perform at,” Undertaker said. “The magnitude of putting Roman over was going to be a big launching pad for him, obviously I wanted to perform and wanted that to be the moment where this is the slingshot and I just didn’t have it.” “I knew it yeah, I knew it before it even started,” Undertaker said. “I knew I was going to be in trouble at the Royal Rumble in January before that, if you go back and look at the footage you can tell that I’m not in the shape I should be in, I couldn’t train the way I wanted to train but I had already committed. I’m stuck between a rock and a hard place and passing a torch is a really big thing in our industry.”

‘Taker then spoke about what he thinks of Roman, and the fact that Roman is a good dude made it even worse for him.

“He’s a really good dude, he deserved it and I just wanted to be able to give the best to him that I could knowing what that match was going to mean to his career. When I couldn’t deliver for him, yeah that stuff bothers me.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)