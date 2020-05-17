The Undertaker Reportedly Signed A 15-Year Contract In 2019

According to a report in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE legend, The Undertaker, signed a new deal with WWE in 2019. The deal is reportedly an incredible 15-year contract that would keep the Deadman with WWE until 2034.

That would mean The Undertaker would have a 44-year career with WWE (minimum,) having debuted with the company back in 1990.

The Deadman now only works a very limited schedule and it’s unknown whether or not he will actually wrestle all the way through until that point, but it will mean that WWE can call upon him for appearances throughout the years.

The latest episode of the fantastic documentary series, The Last Ride, will be made available on the WWE Network today as the company continues to highlight more of Undertaker than ever before.