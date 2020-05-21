The Undertaker Reveals Brock Lesnar Ending The Streak Was A Late Decision

The ending of The Undertaker’s WrestleMania undefeated streak at WrestleMania 30 was one of the most shocking moments in wrestling history. Few people genuinely thought Brock Lesnar would end up winning the match which created an iconic moment.

However, during a recent interview with the Pardon My Take podcast, even the Deadman himself revealed that the decision wasn’t made until the day of ‘Mania itself.

“It had gone back and forth. I showed up that day thinking I was going over, and it changed the day of,” Undertaker revealed.

“All I wanted to make sure was that he had thought it all through because by that point, it was whoever was the main event then there was ‘The Streak.’ Those two things were the two most important things at WrestleMania. If you weren’t in the main event, you definitely wanted to be against The Undertaker trying to break ‘The Streak.’ So obviously, when you broke it, you lose that aspect of WrestleMania. So I just wanted to make sure he was confident and that was the decision that he felt comfortable with. The rest is history I guess.”

The Undertaker then spoke about if he wanted the streak to last longer than it did and how he felt after it was over.

“On a personal level… Selfishly, would I have liked to have gonna 25/26-0? Of course. That probably would have been the greatest record in all of wrestling, but business is business. Sometimes you’re up. Sometimes you’re down. The most important thing afterwards was I was concussed. I didn’t even remember it,” The Undertaker said. “I was more concerned, afterwards, for my head to stop hurting and being able to come out of the dark for a couple of weeks. “It is what is is. I double-checked with Vince. I said, ‘are you sure it’s what you want to do?’ He was like, ‘Mark, if it’s not him, who’s ever gonna beat you?’ I was like, ‘alright, it’s your call, and if that’s what you want, then it’s what we’ll do.'”

H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.