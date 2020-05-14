The Undertaker Reveals Reason Behind His UFC 121 Confrontation With Brock Lesnar

Many wrestling fans may remember all the way back to UFC 121 following Brock Lesnar’s defeat to Cain Velasquez where he was confronted by The Undertaker.

As Lesnar walked through to the back with the cameras on him, he bumped into his old WWE rival who asked him, “Do you wanna do it?” It instantly got the wrestling world talking as fans wondered if it was a shoot or if it was something to set up a WWE storyline.

While it would take another year for the Beast to officially return to WWE and even longer before he would lock up with the Deadman, he indeed did want to do it, eventually ending The Undertaker’s undefeated streak.

Now, all these years later in an interview on Ariel Helwani’s ESPN MMA Show, The Undertaker has revealed why he was actually there and what the story was behind that angle.