The Undertaker Reveals Reason Behind His UFC 121 Confrontation With Brock Lesnar

Many wrestling fans may remember all the way back to UFC 121 following Brock Lesnar’s defeat to Cain Velasquez where he was confronted by The Undertaker.
As Lesnar walked through to the back with the cameras on him, he bumped into his old WWE rival who asked him, “Do you wanna do it?” It instantly got the wrestling world talking as fans wondered if it was a shoot or if it was something to set up a WWE storyline.
While it would take another year for the Beast to officially return to WWE and even longer before he would lock up with the Deadman, he indeed did want to do it, eventually ending The Undertaker’s undefeated streak.
Now, all these years later in an interview on Ariel Helwani’s ESPN MMA Show, The Undertaker has revealed why he was actually there and what the story was behind that angle.
“I was there to pick a fight,” Undertaker told Helwani on his ESPN MMA Show. “I was sent there personally to pick a fight. I was unaware that Dana [White] had no clue that it was going to happen, which I felt horrible about after the fact. I thought there had been some kind of discussion between him and Vince. At that time, Brock was so hot in the MMA world. Obviously, it was like, why not try it? There was no personal animosity really. It was basically me saying, ‘You left our world, I’m going to come into your world and call you out.’ That was it. Obviously, it was a huge media storm.”
When asked if he was there to pick an MMA fight, Undertaker clarified and said, “A wrestling fight. I was trying to get him back in my world. I’m pretty gutsy but my days of getting in the Octagon are far past me. There’s such a history there because of his run with WWE and his success in UFC. This was huge if I could make it happen. That’s what it was all it about.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)