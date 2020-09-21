The Undertaker Reveals That Vince McMahon Made Him Add The “Never Say Never” Line In His Docuseries

The Undertaker has recently revealed an interesting secret about his popular ‘Last Ride’ documentary series which aired earlier this year.

At the end of the series, The Undertaker dropped in the age-old “never say never” line about whether or not he would return to the ring one more time. However, during an interview with Barstool Sports, the Deadman revealed that it was actually Vince McMahon who insisted that happened.

“I had to send the last 15 minutes of the final episode [The Revelation] to the Chairman [for approval]Needless to say, he did not like the ending. That’s why we had to put the “Never Say Never” line back in there, just to leave the door open.”

Undertaker then went on to discuss how when the documentary began he was contemplating retirement and he needed to get to a point where he would make a clear decision.

“When we started rolling [with the docuseries], it was in the back of mind if I was really done or not,” Taker said. “I had a group of people telling me stuff like, ‘You can still go out to the ring and people will go crazy.’ On the inside, I’m thinking, ‘I don’t move the way I used to, and this is a watered-down version of The Undertaker.’ “I needed to get a point where this documentary will solidify [my retirement]and I wouldn’t have a choice. It was almost like I needed somebody to put the bullet in there and stop it.”

The legendary wrestler then admitted that come WrestleMania time, he might be considering things again due to the time of the year.