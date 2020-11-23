The Undertaker Reveals The Choice Of Opponents He Had For WrestleMania X8

On the latest Broken Skull Sessions, The Undertaker discussed the choice of opponents he was given for WrestleMania X8.
At the event, Undertaker competed against the Nature Boy, Ric Flair, however during the interview, ‘Taker revealed he was given another option for that event, which was none other than RVD.
“I remember Vince pulling me into the office at TV and he goes, “Mark I’m so sorry, I haven’t got you figured in to ‘Mania”, and I was like “yeah I kinda noticed, right?” Everyone’s kind of deep into their builds already and he goes, “I got two guys. I got two guys for you. I got RVD and I got Flair.” And I don’t think he got Flair all the way out before I said, “Flair.” And he was shocked. Vince was shocked because he thought I was going to go with the younger guy and RVD was on his way up and he was doing good things. But it was like, I wanna work with Flair and he was still trying it like…”you don’t wanna work with RVD?” I said, “nah, I got plenty of time to work with RVD, I want to work with Flair.” ‘Cus you know, Flair wasn’t one of Vince’s guys, he didn’t come up, he didn’t have the same feel like me and you do [Austin] or that respect level. I said, “I got a choice right?” He goes, “yeah.” I said, “I wanna work with Flair” and he goes “ok.” (H/T to Inside The Ropes for the transcriptions.)