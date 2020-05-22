The Undertaker Reveals What He Said To Vince After The Montreal Screwjob

The Montreal Screwjob is one of the most infamous moments in WWE history and has certainly been one of the most talked about.

While the likes of Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels and Triple H have spoken about that day and what happened behind the scenes at length, The Undertaker has never really commented.

However, during a recent interview on The Bill Simmons Podcast, The Deadman revealed exactly what he said to Vince McMahon after it happened and what he felt about the situation.

“‘If this kind of s–t happens again, you’ve got to involve me here, because it doesn’t have to go down like this. And he agreed. I guess it all worked out. It was sad. I’m really tight with Bret. Bret could’ve done some things differently; Shawn could’ve done things differently; Vince could’ve done things differently. But … that’s one of the great wrestling stories of that era and that decade, the Montreal Screwjob.” (H/T New York Post)