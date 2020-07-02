The Undertaker Reveals Which Outfit He Regrets & Talks Working With Ultimate Warrior

The Undertaker recently spoke with Corey Graves on After The Bell where he discussed which outfit he regrets wearing during his career.

“No, there’s a few things that I did that I kind of wish I hadn’t done. I don’t remember what year it was, but it was in The Garden,” Undertaker recalled. “I was working with Mankind, and I came in from the ceiling with kind of bat wings. I kind of regretted that one after the fact. “It was just a little too hokey for where I wanted that character to be, but that was my idea. I have to take full responsibility for it. It didn’t work. For the most part, there’s not a whole lot. [I] had pretty good idea of where that character should be most of the time minus the giant bat fleeing from The Garden.”

The Undertaker also spoke about wrestling against Ultimate Warrior and the Warrior told him he wasn’t selling enough for him mid-match.

“The character was a monster. I didn’t sell that much,” Undertaker noted. “I remember one night Ultimate Warrior, he’d been beating on me and pounding on me and just everything. [He’d] knock me down. I’m sitting back up. I’m coming back up. Finally he goes, and I thought I was but evidently I wasn’t, he goes, ‘Mark, are you going to sell anything tonight?’ It’s like OK, Jim. Here we go. Alright, let’s do this. Let’s let’s try that. “I blew guys up early on. It’s what made sense. Eventually, you were gonna get me down, and we would work and it would it come about, but it was a process to say the least to get that character compromised.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)