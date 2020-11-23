The Undertaker Says Final Farewell To WWE After Three-Decade Career; McMahon, Legends & More Attend

More than a dozen all-time great legends and Hall of Famers gathered together at the Amway Center in Orlando, FL this Sunday night to say goodbye to the greatest character in professional wrestling history.

30 years ago at WWF Survivor Series, the immortal Undertaker made the slow walk to the ring for the very first time, beginning an unrivalled career that struck fear into the hearts and imaginations of millions of fans all around the world.

Three decades later, the Deadman returned to Survivor Series in order to make that walk one last time, capping off a month of new documentaries, interviews, merchandise and more WWE content celebrating the 30th anniversary.

The full guest list included Shane McMahon, Big Show, John Layfield, Jeff Hardy, Mick Foley, The Godfather, Henry and Phineas Godwin, Savio Vega, Rikishi, Kevin Nash, Booker T, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Triple H and of course the Undertaker’s storyline brother, Kane, who was the only guest to appear in full ring gear.

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon made a rare appearance in the ring after a long video package that featured footage from throughout the Phenom’s career, as well as a message from 16-time world champion John Cena. The boss was clearly struggling to say goodbye to a man that has lived nearly his entire three-decade career as a part of the World Wrestling Entertainment family.

“Tonight marks the end of an era,” McMahon said, clearly fighting back his emotions. “Tonight we say goodbye. They say nothing lasts forever, but they’re wrong. The legacy of The Undertaker will live on eternally.”

The man of the hour did finally make his way to the ring, with the WWE ThunderDome digitally transformed to make it appear that ‘Taker emerged from some kind of interdimensional rift.

He kept his words short and to the point, taking a knee in the center of the ring engulfed in his signature black trench coat. The legacy of the Undertaker was finally able to “rest… in… peace…” as a hologram of his old friend and mentor Paul Bearer was projected in the ring, holding the Deadman’s urn.

Thank you Undertaker!