The Undertaker Says Having More Cinematic Matches Doesn’t Appeal To Him

The Undertaker recently spoke with the New York Post to promote WWE Survivor Series where he spoke about cinematic matches.

As it stands, The Undertaker’s final match will be the popular cinematic match at WrestleMania 36 against AJ Styles. The Boneyard match was incredibly well received and it led to a lot of people discussing the Deadman possibly having more in the future.

However, during the conference call, The Undertaker made it clear that he’s not interested in having more cinematic matches as he feels it just masks what he can no longer do.

“It really doesn’t appeal to me because basically what it is, is working around my limitations,” Taker said. “It’s capitalizing on some of my ability and some of my creative ability to tell a story but basically it’s trying to mask some of the lack of my physical abilities at this point.”

The Deadman went on to say that he believes he’s used up all of the physical gift that he has got left.

“I realized I have taken every physical gift, tool that I have and have used it up,” Taker said. “There’s no water left in the sponge, if I can use that analogy. I’ve rung everything I could get out of that sponge.”

The Undertaker is currently set to appear in what is being billed as his ‘Final Farewell’ at WWE Survivor Series, wrapping up his career on the 30th anniversary of his debut at the event.