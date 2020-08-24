The Usos Discuss If They Would Ever Split Up Their Tag Team

The Usos recently spoke with D-Von Dudley on his Table Talk show where they discussed the possibility of splitting up as a team.

The duo has been together for 10 years now and has never shown any signs of tension or splitting up, and Jimmy admitted that WWE has never approached them with the idea.

“Honestly, I don’t think they’ve ever approached us with that,” Jimmy said. “We’ve never thought about it. I’ve told [Jey] that we can be the only tag team in history that never splits up. They’ve never came to us about splitting up, and we still feel like we have a lot to do as a tag team. We still feel like we’re rocking the tag team division. We still love tag team wrestling. It’s fun when you have two cats in there killing it, but with tag teams, you have four! You just doubled the fun.”

Jimmy then spoke about how he would love to go against Jey though if they got the opportunity to do so.

“If we did split, I’d love to go against my brother,” Jimmy continued. “We have always said, if we split, we don’t want to go drink anything with somebody else. If I ever split, it would be against him, and just like when Bret and Owen went against each other in the steel cage, watching brothers do that, that’s got to be cool. The Hardy Boyz, when they feuded, that’s so cool to me. They looked like they were literally beating the hell out of each other in there. I know me and [Jey] would got beat the hell out of each other because we love each other. Isn’t that crazy?” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)