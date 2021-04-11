The Weather Makes History At WWE WrestleMania Night One; Show Delayed Due To Thunderstorms

History has been made at WrestleMania 37.

No, we’re not talking about the Smackdown Women’s Championship match between Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair scheduled to take place in this evening’s highly anticipated main event. For the first time in history, WrestleMania has been temporarily setback with a rain delay!

The show kicked off at 8:00 PM ET as advertised, with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon kicking off the pay-per-view alongside the entire WWE roster in order to welcome fans back for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shortly after an opening performance of “America the Beautiful” fans were asked to take shelter inside the halls of Raymond James Stadium due to the weather. During the delay, interviews with various Superstars including Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley and The New Day were conducted.

Hopefully things resume shortly. We’ll keep you posted…

As previously reported, thunderstorms are expected to occur in Tampa, FL intermittently throughout the evening with winds up to 15 mph. The rain will continue throughout the night and is unlikely to let up until late Sunday night or early Monday morning unless things change.