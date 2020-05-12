The Wrestling World Reacts To Becky Lynch’s Pregnancy Announcement

Becky Lynch relinquished the WWE Raw Women’s Championship this week on WWE Raw as she made the fantastic announcement that she is pregnant.

The Man has now become The Mom as she and Seth Rollins are expecting a new baby, and the wrestling world was quick to respond and shower the happy couple with love on social media.

Below are comments from countless WWE Superstars about the news:

Congratulations @BeckyLynchWWE! I’m so happy for you and Seth! So proud of everything you have done, even for us women! You are forever our GOAT! I have chills for you for this next journey of life! It truly is magical!!! Nothing like a lass kicking Mommy! Love you! ❤️N — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) May 12, 2020

I am so beyond excited for this next journey for you! You’re gonna be the best momma! — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) May 12, 2020

Congratulations Bex. Beyond happy for the both of you! pic.twitter.com/SVFI7lJd4Q — Ms. WrestleMania (@MsCharlotteWWE) May 12, 2020

AND YOUR WINNER IS….BECKY LYNCH! I LOVE YOU, BECKY – and am SO happy for you and Seth! Enjoy EVERY moment of being a mom…I think you are going to be the GOAT of mommys! Thanks to @TWO_Sweeet for this image! pic.twitter.com/p6kv7AMomh — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) May 12, 2020