Credit: WWE

The Wrestling World Reacts To Becky Lynch’s Pregnancy Announcement

Becky Lynch relinquished the WWE Raw Women’s Championship this week on WWE Raw as she made the fantastic announcement that she is pregnant.

The Man has now become The Mom as she and Seth Rollins are expecting a new baby, and the wrestling world was quick to respond and shower the happy couple with love on social media.

Below are comments from countless WWE Superstars about the news: