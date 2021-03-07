The Young Bucks Admit They Thought Paul Wight Was A Lifetime WWE Guy

The Young Bucks recently spoke about AEW signing Paul Wight, revealing how Tony Khan broke the news to them.

The signing of Wight (fka The Big Show) is something that took the wrestling world by surprise. Wight had been a very loyal WWE Superstar, and even The Young Bucks admitted they were shocked as they told Robbie Fox of Barstool Sports.

“So, Tony, I want to say it was about a month ago, he wanted to tell us something. He gathered us up with Kenny, he’s like, ‘hey, what do you guys think of signing the Big Show?’ We’re like, ‘what?’ Our reaction was like, ‘really, I thought he would be a lifetime WWE guy.’ He said, ‘well, he wants to come and play,’ so we’re like, ‘let’s do it.’ So that was pretty much how it all went.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)

Wight has signed a long-term deal with the company and he will be working as a commentator for the company for AEW’s new show, AEW Dark: Elevation.

Wight will also be appearing at AEW Revolution tonight where he will be introducing a “Hall Of Fame level” new signing. Meanwhile, The Young Bucks will be defending their Tag Team Championships agasint Chris Jericho and MJF.