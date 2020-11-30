AEW
The Young Bucks Discuss Their T-Shirt Popularity & Working With Hot Topic
The Young Bucks are notorious for their merchandise, and being top sellers, which included them getting their shirts in Hot Topic stores.
The AEW Tag Team Champions were recent guests on Talk Is Jericho where they discussed the rise in popularity for their shirts and how they began experimenting with ideas to see what would happen.
“Our shirts, they got popular off of Pro Wrestling Tees basically. That’s where everybody picked them up,” Matt noted. “We grew with them. We were one of the first five wrestlers to open up a shop with Ryan Barkan at Pro Wrestling Tees. We got really good at designing shirts because at that point, we weren’t afraid to try things, because if people hate it, they don’t buy it. There’s nothing in stock. There’s no loss.
“So we started really experimenting with funny things and great ideas, designs that maybe I wouldn’t print up 1000, maybe I’ll get stuck with 999. Any time we would say a thing or do a thing, we would have a shirt the next day, and you could never do that in the t-shirt business. It would take weeks to get a shirt, and here it is, I would say something on a Saturday or have a viral video, and by Sunday, I have a new shirt. That’s what changed the business for us, and that’s what got our shirts everywhere.”
The brothers then revealed a funny story about how Hot Topic was blown away with how many of their shirts that they saw during a WrestleMania weekend. The company actually contacted WWE to get a deal with them, not knowing that the tag team didn’t work with the company.
“They were just blown away, and they’re like, these are the shirts we need at Hot Topic,” Matt said. “No offense to all these other shirts, this is what I’ve seen the most of.
“They contacted WWE,” Nick revealed. “They said, ‘We want The Young Bucks t-shirts and the Bullet Club t-shirts,’ and they go, ‘Uh, they don’t work for us. Go find someone else.'”
Obviously, they would eventually get in contact, and The Young Bucks discussed how the process went on getting so many of their shirts into the stores all around North America.
“So they get in touch with Ryan,” Matt continues. “Ryan tells him, ‘Yeah, I work with these guys,’ and Ryan got with me. And I talked to Hot Topic, and they said, ‘We would like to put some of your shirts in our stores.’ ‘Absolutely.’ So we made a deal to get Young Bucks stuff in, and Ryan, who worked with New Japan, he got a licensing deal to get the Bullet Club stuff in. They were just going to start with Bullet Club stuff and Young Bucks stuff, and they were going to try it in a couple of the shops.
“It wasn’t many, just to see what it would be like, and the eleventh hour, they decided, you know what, we’re gonna throw Kenny’s in there too because we want the three. So we started with the three, and I don’t remember the exact number of stores, but they put them out. They said they’d never seen anything like it, they were sold out immediately. So within, I want to say 24 hours, Hot Topic already reached out to me and they’re like, we’re going to every store in North America. We’re like, ‘oh my God.'” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)
AEW
Darby Allin Discusses Jeff Hardy Comparisons: “I Feel Fine About It”
Darby Allin has been compared to Jeff Hardy a lot since joining AEW, and he recently spoke about those comparisons.
The current TNT Champion spoke with Inside The Ropes where he admitted that he’s never tried to get compared to Jeff, but he is fine with them happening.
“I feel fine about it,” said Allin. “You know, I never searched to get compared to Jeff Hardy, like I never care to compare – but if it’s there, it’s there. But to me, there’s always one Darby Allin and one Jeff Hardy.”
When it comes to potentially working with the WWE legend, admitting he would love to do that. But while Jeff is in WWE, his brother Matt shares a locker room with Darby at AEW, which is a match he is also interested in having.
“Yeah, absolutely. I would love to step in the ring with someone who is as creative and driven as artistically as he is, I feel like he would always be able to go. Even with Matt, I want to step in the ring with him and just create some art.”
While Darby is currently feuding with Team Taz, he made it clear during the interview that his next major goal is to main event a PPV event for the company.
“I want to make the TNT Championship one of the most important things in professional wrestling, period. I want to main event a pay-per-view. That’s a big one. So right now the TNT Championship is my biggest concern and then main-eventing a pay-per view.”
AEW
Full Match Card Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite ‘Winter Is Coming’ Special
The Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale will return this Wednesday night for a special episode of AEW Dynamite being billed somewhat appropriately as “Winter Is Coming”.
This specific incarnation of an over-the-top battle royale was introduced by All Elite Wrestling in 2019, with the notorious Maxwell Jacob Friedman emerging victorious to win a giant diamond ring. He used that very ring this week on Dynamite to interfere in a tag team match, opening the door for another Inner Circle victory.
Also announced for “Winter Is Coming” is a singles match between Chris Jericho and Frankie Kazarian, Dr. Britt Baker DMD taking on Leyla Hirsch, and a big tag team match that in any other week could main event. After Taz choked out Cody Rhodes with his signature Tazmission on Dynamite this week, Ricky Starks and Will Hobbs will team up against Cody and TNT Champion Darby Allin.
— AEW World Title Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Kenny Omega
— Darby Allin & Cody Rhodes vs. Ricky Starks & Will Hobbs
— Chris Jericho vs. Frankie Kazarian
— Britt Baker vs. Leyla Hirsch
— Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale
AEW
Darby Allin Claims There Was Nowhere Else He Wanted To Go Other Than AEW
Darby Allin recently spoke with Inside The Ropes about his decision to sign with AEW, admitting it was the only company for him.
Allin has been a big part of AEW since joining the company and currently holds the TNT Championship after defeating Cody Rhodes for the title.
But he admitted in his interview that AEW was the only place for him, and he spoke about the creative freedom that he gains from being with the company.
“Yeah, I just heard that he was interested in hiring me. And the moment I heard that, I just blew his phone up and I was like, ‘Dude, I need this, I need this. Like, there’s nowhere else I want to go. I want to have my creative freedom there. This is it, get me involved.’ So I just called him off the hook.”
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #47)
WWE Announcers Reportedly Banned From Using The Term ‘Codebreaker’
WWE Raw Preview (11/30): TLC #1 Contenders Triple Threat Match & A Moment Of Bliss
The Young Bucks Discuss Their T-Shirt Popularity & Working With Hot Topic
Bayley Names WWE Hall Of Famer As Her Dream Opponent
Bayley Reveals She Was In Talks For Hayley Williams To Play For Her At WrestleMania 36
WWE Smackdown Results (11/27): Daniel Bryan vs Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens Proves He Does Not Fear Roman Reigns
This Week’s Best Instagram Photos
Former ROH/TNA Star Jimmy Rave Ends Pro Wrestling Career Due To Arm Amputation
Top Star Reportedly Pulled From WWE TLC Planned Main Event Due To Injury
Liv Morgan Reacts To Her Return Match Being Inexplicably Scrapped (Video)
FREE MATCHES: Adam Cole vs Seth Rollins, Batista vs Rey Mysterio, Chairs Match, Owens vs Reigns
WWE Smackdown Videos: KO Snaps, Sasha Banks Attacks Carmella, Belair Gets A Win, Big E & More
WATCH: Liv Morgan Returns To The WWE PC To Train (Liv Extra Clip)
WATCH: William Regal Demands Answers & Undisputed Era Sends A Warning
Trending
-
WWE1 day ago
Bayley Reveals She Was In Talks For Hayley Williams To Play For Her At WrestleMania 36
-
WWE3 days ago
WWE Smackdown Results (11/27): Daniel Bryan vs Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens Proves He Does Not Fear Roman Reigns
-
WWE19 hours ago
This Week’s Best Instagram Photos
-
Impact1 day ago
Former ROH/TNA Star Jimmy Rave Ends Pro Wrestling Career Due To Arm Amputation
-
WWE14 hours ago
Top Star Reportedly Pulled From WWE TLC Planned Main Event Due To Injury
-
Impact3 days ago
Top IMPACT Wrestling Contract Reportedly Expires At The End Of 2020
-
WWE3 days ago
Seth Rollins Provides An Update On Becky Lynch
-
WWE3 days ago
WWE Smackdown Videos: KO Snaps, Sasha Banks Attacks Carmella, Belair Gets A Win, Big E & More