The Young Bucks Reflect On Becoming AEW Tag Team Champions

The Young Bucks spoke with the media following their AEW Tag Team Championship victory, reflecting on how much it means to them.

Matt Jackson admitted that the victory is the biggest thing that the team has ever accomplished, with Nick adding that they now want to kick on and have a great run as champions.

“Is this the biggest thing we’ve ever done? Yeah, I think so. It’s definitely the most proud I’ve ever been,” Matt said. “It’s to keep these championship belts, obviously,” Nick said. “We want to have a hell of a tag run, so we don’t want to lose them.” “We don’t want it to be a fluke,” Matt said. “Like, we had a great match, we won ’em, and then nobody remembers our run. Now it’s time to put in the work.”

Nick continued by stating that they have one big goal still, which is to take the Tag Team Championships to a big PPV main event match.

“When we started this company and helped build this company, we always said tag team wrestling could be the main event. We proved that tonight,” Nick said. “That’s probably one more goal that we would like to do, is to make the next pay-per-view, or whenever, the next Dynamite, a massive tag title match.”

The duo then went on to praise FTR, claiming that they were the best team they’ve ever been in the ring with.