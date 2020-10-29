The Young Bucks Reveal The Things They Won’t Merchandise

The Young Bucks are notorious for their merchandise and making the most of everything, but what won’t they put their name on?

When speaking with Hollywood Life, the brothers spoke in detail about merchandise, with the duo discussing how they’re open to everything.

“I don’t think we have ever said no to something,” Nick Jackson said. Matt added, “We say yes to everything. If it makes money, let’s do it.”

However, Nick then went on to discuss the two things that they would likely turn down if they were offered it.

“I think we would have to say no to something like cigarettes or alcohol. “But we had shot glasses in [Ring Of Honor] at one point, and it didn’t even make sense,”

When speaking about the future fo merchandise for them, Matt Jackson spoke about the one thing that he would like to see happen.