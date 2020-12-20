AEW
The Young Bucks Reveal They Wanted To Delay Match With FTR
The dream match between The Young Bucks and FTR lived up to the billing, but the ‘Bucks actually wanted to delay it.
The two teams battled at AEW’s Full Gear, where The Young Bucks defeated FTR to win the AEW Tag Team Championships. However, the match was almost pushed back to 2021, as the brothers wanted to try to get more fans in.
During an interview with The Walkway to Fight Club Podcast, Matt Jackson spoke about how they were hesitant, and the decision they finally came to.
“Finally, it got to the point where it was like, ‘What are we waiting for? We can’t just keep waiting, and we can’t hold back. Because who knows, this can go another year. By the time we finally do it a year later, do people even care at that point?’ Do you know what I mean?
I think people will only remember the match for that, a love letter to tag team wrestling. You know, the build maybe could have gone a little bit longer (as) people said it was a little rushed. But again, I don’t think at the end of the day, nobody’s even gonna think about that. They’re just gonna think about the match. Nick made a great point. Nobody thinks about when Hogan and Rock wrestled, nobody thinks about the fact there was a diesel involved, and someone got killed. Nobody thinks about that. They think about the match they had. I’m not comparing our match to that match. I’m just saying two different matches, but nobody thinks about the delivery of the match. I think we stuck the landing.“ (H/T to Sporting News for the transcription)
AEW
The Lucha Bros Reportedly Signed New AEW Contracts In August
Wrestle Zone reported on Friday that The Lucha Bros won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix are said to have signed new contracts with AEW in August 2020, keeping them on Dynamite well into the new year.
The high-flying duo have been featured on several AEW pay-per-views and consistently highlighted in the ever-growing tag team division despite not holding any All Elite gold yet.
Penta is currently out of action with a calf injury, which has slightly affected the recent Eddie Kingston vs. PAC feud. Meanwhile, Rey Fenix is preparing to challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship on December 30 at New Year’s Smash Night One.
Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest AEW news and results.
AEW
PAC Reportedly Set To Miss 12/30 AEW Dynamite
It appears that PAC isn’t going to be part of the 12/30 episode of AEW Dynamite, with the Englishman reportedly heading home.
According to a report from Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net, PAC will miss the December 30 episode of AEW Dynamite, which is going to be night one of the AEW’s New Year Smash events.
He is reportedly set to fly home to England today, in order to spend the festive period in England. But he will be returning to America to be part of the January 6 episode of AEW Dynamite.
PAC has missed large portions of this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, having been unable to travel to America for seven months. However, he returned on November 11, and has remained a big part of the product since that point.
AEW
AEW Dynamite Viewership Down, WWE NXT Rises
The viewership gap between AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT grew closer as the build to special New Year’s shows continued.
AEW Dynamite drew an average 806,000 viewers, which is down from last week’s 995,000. The show drew a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic on TNT, which is down from 0.45. Dynamite ranked third overall for the day.
WWE NXT drew an average 766,000 viewers, which is up from last week’s 659,000. The show drew a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic on USA Network, which is up from from 0.17. NXT ranked 34th overall.
All data is courtesy of Showbuzz Daily.
We Ranked: 5 Potential WWE TLC Tag Team Partners For Asuka
Luchasaurus Discusses The Impact Dusty Rhodes Had On Creating His Gimmick
Free Matches: Adam Cole Faces Finn Balor, The Miz vs. Bray Wyatt, More!
The Young Bucks Reveal They Wanted To Delay Match With FTR
Liv Morgan Claims She “Would Love To” Revisit Storyline With Lana
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (12/7): Randy Orton vs Bray Wyatt, Asuka vs Shayna Baszler, More
NXT TakeOver: WarGames Results (2020): Undisputed Era vs Team McAfee, Strap Match & More!
IMPACT Wrestling Final Resolution Results: Three Titles On The Line, Kenny Omega Appears!
WWE Raw Results (12/14): Bray Wyatt’s Field Trip Goes Up In Flames, AJ Styles Makes A Statement, More!
IMPACT Wrestling Results (12/8): Kenny Omega Speaks, Knockouts Tag Tournament Continues!
WATCH: Drew McIntyre Answers Rapid Fire Questions From ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin
WATCH: Kevin Owens, Ric Flair, Carmella & More On WWE’s The Bump This Week
WATCH: Tony Khan Ran Another ‘Paid Ad’ On IMPACT TV & Schiavone Did Not Hold Back
AEW DARK Results & Video (12/15): Hikaru Shida vs Dani Jordyn, Chaos Project vs Best Friends
Kenny Omega Reunites With Karl Anderson At IMPACT Final Resolution (Video)
Trending
-
Results2 days ago
WWE Smackdown Results (12/18): Bayley vs Bianca Belair, Tag Team Titles On The Line, TLC Go-Home Show
-
WWE2 days ago
Backstage News On Who Is Responsible For Roman Reigns’ Recent Booking
-
Impact2 days ago
Major Update On Madison Rayne’s Future In IMPACT Wrestling
-
WWE2 days ago
Otis Addresses Reports Of More Training At WWE Performance Center
-
Editorials20 hours ago
Possible Matches & Wild Speculation To Fill Out The Rest Of The WWE TLC Card
-
WWE23 hours ago
WWE Superstar & Former Tough Enough Winner Expecting Another Child
-
AEW2 days ago
The Lucha Bros Reportedly Signed New AEW Contracts In August
-
WWE2 days ago
The Rock, Paul Heyman, Booker T & More On Tonight’s Talking Smack