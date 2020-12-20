The Young Bucks Reveal They Wanted To Delay Match With FTR

The dream match between The Young Bucks and FTR lived up to the billing, but the ‘Bucks actually wanted to delay it.

The two teams battled at AEW’s Full Gear, where The Young Bucks defeated FTR to win the AEW Tag Team Championships. However, the match was almost pushed back to 2021, as the brothers wanted to try to get more fans in.

During an interview with The Walkway to Fight Club Podcast, Matt Jackson spoke about how they were hesitant, and the decision they finally came to.