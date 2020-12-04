The Young Bucks Reveal They’ve Wanted To Work With Impact For Two Years

AEW and Impact are seemingly set to work a partnership together, and the Young Bucks discussed that and how they’ve wanted it for a while.

Impact’s EVP, Don Callis helped Kenny Omega win the AEW World Championship at Winter Is Coming, and the hype for the partnership has been high since that point.

The Young Bucks recently spoke with Jon Alba and Doug McDonald on Living The Gimmick and discussed the early details of the partnership, admitting that they’ve wanted to work with the company for a couple of years now, but haven’t quite been able to make it happen.