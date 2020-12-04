AEW
The Young Bucks Reveal They’ve Wanted To Work With Impact For Two Years
AEW and Impact are seemingly set to work a partnership together, and the Young Bucks discussed that and how they’ve wanted it for a while.
Impact’s EVP, Don Callis helped Kenny Omega win the AEW World Championship at Winter Is Coming, and the hype for the partnership has been high since that point.
The Young Bucks recently spoke with Jon Alba and Doug McDonald on Living The Gimmick and discussed the early details of the partnership, admitting that they’ve wanted to work with the company for a couple of years now, but haven’t quite been able to make it happen.
“Two years ago, this is something we brought up and wanted to get going. For whatever reason, it didn’t work out. I don’t know if it was more on our side or what, we just couldn’t get everyone to agree on what the creative would be, but when we were stopping at all the Indie shows, that was one of the suggestions we had; what if we showed up in IMPACT? This is something we’ve been whispering in Tony Khan’s ear for two years. We’re all about collaboration and partnering with everyone and working together. Even with Ring of Honor and we got The Hardyz to come in when they were with IMPACT. This is something we truly wanted to do for a very long time. Finally, the timing was right and we got it done. It’s still so early and all of us, collectively, don’t know what it means. We’re still dipping our toes in it right now and we’ll see what we get out of it. There are immediate plans that I can’t give away right now. My dream, if I had it my way, is the possible dream matches. How can you not jump ahead and fantasy book? You also don’t want to get too ahead of yourself. Are we going to do that stuff? I’m not sure yet, we’re still in the beginning of this, but there are some big surprises coming and I’m really excited about it,” said Matt. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)
Wardlow Reflects On His WWE Tryout & Working With Kurt Angle
On the most recent instalment of AEW’s Unrestricted podcast, Wardlow reflected on his WWE tryout and finding out he wasn’t signed.
Wardlow spoke about how certain people who were trying out knew nothing about wrestling, and admitted he was so confident that he actually sold his home to move to Florida.
“I think [WWE was an option]. I know people know that I did have a tryout, and I smoked that tryout. I mean, I was literally the only dude there in a suit, speaking of suits. It was mind blowing. Dudes are there in shorts and t-shirts. That’s because they’re not recruiting wrestlers, they’re recruiting ex-NFL athletes or college wrestlers, people that have never watched wrestling, don’t care about wrestling. Like the comments these people were making made me sick to my stomach that they were there getting an opportunity. Of course my roommate, he’s like, ‘Man, I’ve never even watched wrestling. I don’t even like it.’ I’m just like, ‘Get out of my room. Like why are you here?’ And it was his second tryout. These people are getting multiple chances. So I smoked that tryout. I’m like, ‘I have this in the bag’ and so much so, I literally sold my motorcycle, sold my house. Like literally got rid of everything because I’m like, ‘I’m gonna put everything into moving into Florida.’ So when the email came in that I was not, man I remember I actually had to pull over on the side of the road because I just couldn’t believe it.”
Wardlow then went on to discuss how he ended up training with Kurt Angle, with the WWE Hall Of Famer putting in a good word for him with someone within the company.
“Then I started training personally with Kurt Angle, when he was getting ready to make his comeback for his final couple matches and me and Kurt just clicked in the ring, really well, and him and I talked a lot and he expressed that he had-had a conversation with a certain somebody there about bringing me in and he told me, ‘It’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when.’” (H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcriptions)
Sting’s First AEW Shirt Breaks Pro Wrestling Tees 24 Hour Sale Record
Sting joining AEW has been a major talking point in wrestling this week, and it has clearly been a big hit to see him back in wrestling.
Pro Wrestling Tees sells AEW merch, and they revealed on social media that Stin’s new AEW t-shirt has broken the record for the most sales within 24 hours for the company, clearly proving how popular the Icon still is.
Sting shocked the wrestling world at AEW’s Winter Is Coming event by making a surprise appearance, and AEW has since confirmed that he has signed a full-time, multi-year deal with the company.
It has also been revealed that Sting will speak on the upcoming December 9 episode of AEW Dynamite.
Christopher Daniels Reveals AEW Is Looking Into Creating A Comic Book
AEW has its hands in a lot of pots right now, and Christopher Daniels has revealed the company has been looking into comic books.
Daniels spoke with Wrestling Inc, and he discussed the possibility of AEW creating a comic book, but admitted there’s not been much movement on the subject once AEW’s TV show began, with that taking the priority.
AEW did work alongside DC Comics for some art pieces on their talents, which was discussed by Daniels as well.
“Yeah, because TNT has ties with Warner Bros. who also has ties with DC Comics. We did a little bit of a thing especially because we did our Revolution PPV earlier this year. It was a part of C2E2, which is the big comic book convention in Chicago. It was great. We had some DC artists, Ramon Villalobos and Howard Porter, did some great cover art of some AEW stars. There was some great shots of Cody, and Chris Jericho, and Nyla Rose and they did an SCU piece that I really dug. It was very cool. Because we’ve got that tie, we’re looking into doing an AEW comic book I’m sure. I don’t think there’s been any movement on that just because of the stuff that we’re doing with the television show right now that takes precedence, but we’re always in the market to sort of find new ways to get new fans to get their eyes on the AEW product,” Daniels said.
