The Young Bucks Reveal Who They Believe Are The Greatest Team Of All Time
The Young Bucks recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet where they named the greatest tag team of all time in their opinion.
Matt Jackson spoke about what the current goal for the tag team is, admitting that they want to be known as the greatest team of all time.
“My last goal in wrestling is to be known as the best tag team of all time,” Matt stated. “It’s a hard goal to get to but LeBron says the same exact thing, he wants to be known as the best player of all time so why should we think differently?
“You have to have high goals and I think that’s the last thing that I’d like to accomplish even though it’s an impossible thing to accomplish because wrestling is an opinion and everyone has an opinion on things and it’s actual factual things and it’s predetermined. But I want at least some people to say we’re the greatest of all time.”
They then went on to discuss how Matt and Jeff Hardy are the greatest tag team of all time, but they did go on to reveal one way they have an advantage over the legendary duo.
“It’s Matt and Jeff Hardy. They’re the greatest ever,” Matt said. “There’s so many ways that you measure that and I know that we say it’s an opinion but at the same time this is a box office business and Matt and Jeff Hardy are the biggest box office tag team act in the history of the business. Could we ever reach those numbers that they hit? I don’t know because it’s a different time now.
“We’re talking about The Attitude Era when those ratings were insane and people were buying merchandise everywhere but hey, again, dream big. If one day people compare us to them and they already do compare us to them but if they say we’re better than them. Man, what a crazy accomplishment. But like Nick said, who wants to really be known as the second best tag team of all time?”
“The one thing we have on them is we haven’t split up, and they’ve had a few angles where they had to split up,” Nick noted. “So we just have to stick together and if we do, I think that’s an accomplishment in itself. Just being a tag team that never split up ever.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
Luther Reflects On Main Eventing AEW Dynamite
AEW’s Luther recently spoke with Fightful.com where he reflected on getting the chance to main event AEW Dynamite.
Luther teamed up with Serpentico on the October 7 episode of the show, which was the 30-year celebration of Chris Jericho’s career.
The duo worked together to take on Jake Hager and Chris Jericho, which was a major opportunity for Luther, who has typically been used on Dark prior to that.
Luther spoke how he reacted to the news itself, admitting that he was actually happier for Serpentico than he was for himself.
“I was told about it a week or two before. They brought it up to me and I was like, ‘Woah.’ Serpentico was pretty jazzed. Who would have thought that we would get that chance? It’s a memory that will be with me forever. I think for [Serpentico] too. I was so happy for Serpentico. I was almost more happy for him than me. I was happy for Chris’ celebration, but Serpentico came on as a daily guy for the COVID matches, we got put together as a random thing, which really worked. We gelled really well together and next thing you know we got to (main event Dynamite),” he said.
Luther spoke about his performance itself during the match, revealing he had an issue with his shoes on the night.
“I tried my best,” he said about his performance. “I don’t want to make any excuses or anything, I did everything I had to do. I got a little something on my shoes that made my shoes super slippery. I got new shoes now. So, it was odd, and then I got into my head a little bit. I still tried. One of the best bat catches in wrestling history, I think. I did a good bat catch. Baseball is my thing.”
Jericho and Hager were victorious in the bout, leading to an even bigger celebration for “The Demo God.”
Luther has returned to AEW Dark where he continues to team with Serpentico
Professional Wrestling Star Brodie Lee Dead At 41
We are devastated to bring you the news that Jon Huber, better known throughout the professional wrestling world as Mr. Brodie Lee and Luke Harper, has passed away. He was only 41.
All Elite Wrestling has issued the following statement:
“The All Elite Wrestling family is heartbroken. In an industry filled with good people, Jon Huber was exceptionally respected and beloved in every way — a fierce and captivating talent, a thoughtful mentor and simply a very kind soul that starkly contradicted his persona as Mr. Brodie Lee.
“Jon’s love for his wife Amanda, and children Brodie and Nolan, was evident to all of us who were fortunate to spend time with him, and we send our love and support to his beautiful family, today and always. Jon’s popularity among his peers and influence on the wrestling world was worldwide and transcended AEW, so this loss will be felt by many for a long time.
“We were privileged at AEW to call Jon Huber a brother, a friend and one of our own.”
Huber got his start in backyard wrestling before receiving proper training, and began working his way up the New York-based NWA promotions, later became something of a mainstay for Chikara. He signed with WWE in 2012, and became the very first member of The Wyatt Family, using the name Luke Harper.
Huber is a former Intercontinental Champion, NXT Tag Team Champion and two-time Smackdown Tag Team Champion. Throughout a lengthy career in WWE, he was given numerous start-and-stop pushes, largely considered among the company’s more underrated and underutilized talents for many years.
He debuted on the March 18 edition of AEW Dynamite as the surprise leader or the “Exalted One” of The Dark Order. During what would be a tragically short time with the promotion, he challenged Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship and defeated Cody Rhodes to win the TNT Championship.
Our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Mr. Brodie Lee.
14 Matches & New ‘Waiting Room’ Segment Announced For Final AEW DARK Of 2020
All Elite Wrestling has announced the full lineup for next Tuesday night’s episode of AEW DARK. The final episode of 2020 will feature 14 matches (although a tweet sent out by the company says 13, while listing 14) as well as a new segment of “The Waiting Room” with Dr. Britt Baker DMD.
Here’s the full lineup:
- Aaron Solow vs. Sammy Guevara
- Lindsay Snow vs. Penelope Ford
- SCU vs. TH2
- Santana & Ortiz vs. Terrence & Terrell Hughes
- Danny Limelight vs. Matt Sydal
- Leva Bates vs. Madi Wrenkowski
- Anna Jay vs. Jazmin Allure
- Fuego del Sol vs. Griff Garrison
- Rey Fenix vs. Vary Morales
- John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. Shawn Dean & Tyson Maddux
- Tay Conti vs. Vertvixen
- Chaos Project vs. Ariel Levy & El Cuervo de Puerto Rico
- Ryzin & Nick Comoroto & James Tapia vs. Team Taz
- Royal Money & Baron Black & Mike Verna vs. Gunn Club
- The Waiting Room feat. Matt Sydal
This Tuesday on #AEWDark, we have a loaded card with thirteen matches featuring new debuts, returning athletes, a new episode of the Waiting Room, and much more!
Watch @TheAEWDark Tuesday at 7e/6c via our Official YouTube Channel ➡️ https://t.co/ORePd797wl pic.twitter.com/O0gZz4XpIS
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 24, 2020
