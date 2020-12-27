The Young Bucks Reveal Who They Believe Are The Greatest Team Of All Time

The Young Bucks recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet where they named the greatest tag team of all time in their opinion.

Matt Jackson spoke about what the current goal for the tag team is, admitting that they want to be known as the greatest team of all time.

“My last goal in wrestling is to be known as the best tag team of all time,” Matt stated. “It’s a hard goal to get to but LeBron says the same exact thing, he wants to be known as the best player of all time so why should we think differently? “You have to have high goals and I think that’s the last thing that I’d like to accomplish even though it’s an impossible thing to accomplish because wrestling is an opinion and everyone has an opinion on things and it’s actual factual things and it’s predetermined. But I want at least some people to say we’re the greatest of all time.”

They then went on to discuss how Matt and Jeff Hardy are the greatest tag team of all time, but they did go on to reveal one way they have an advantage over the legendary duo.