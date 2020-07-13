This Week In Wrestling: Extreme Rules, Slammiversary, FFTF, AJ Styles vs Riddle, Go-Home Shows & More

It’s a busy week in the world of professional wrestling, with two big pay-per-view events on deck, a special edition of AEW Dynamite and several go-home shows. Below is a collection of what’s announced through Sunday, July 19.
Monday Night Raw (7/13)
Watch: USA Network
Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET
- WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles: Bayley (c) & Sasha Banks (c) vs. Kabuki Warriors
- Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins
- R-Truth vs. Randy Orton
- Elimination Match: Street Profits vs. Viking Raiders
AEW DARK (7/14)
Watch: YouTube
Bell Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Serpentico & Luther vs. Brady Pierce & Suge D
- Robert Anthony vs. Ricky Starks
- Diamante & Rache Chanel vs. Allie & Brandi Rhodes
- Michael Nakazawa vs. Marko Stunt
- Jurassic Express vs. Brandon Cutler & Peter Avalon
- FTW Title Match: Brian Cage (c) vs. Brian Pillman Jr.
IMPACT Wrestling (7/14)
Watch: Twitch/AXS
Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET
- 5-on-5 Knockouts Tag Team Match
- Moose & TBD vs. Tommy Dreamer & Crazzy Steve
- Knockouts Title contract signing
WWE NXT (7/15)
Watch: USA Network
Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Damian Priest vs. Cameron Grimes
- NXT Women’s Title: Io Shirai (c) vs. Tegan Nox
AEW Fight for the Fallen (7/15)
Watch: TNT
Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET
- AEW World Title: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Brian Cage
- FTR vs. The Lucha Brothers
- TNT Title: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Sonny Kiss
- The Elite vs. Jurassic Express
Friday Night Smackdown (7/17)
Watch: FOX
Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Intercontinental Title: AJ Styles (c) vs. Matt Riddle
NJPW Lion’s Break Collision (7/17)
Watch: NJPW World
Bell Time: 10:00 PM ET
IMPACT Slammiversary (7/18)
Watch: PPV/FITE
Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET
- IMPACT World Title: Ace Austin vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Trey Miguel vs. TBD
- IMPACT World Tag Titles: The North (c) vs. Sami Callihan & Ken Shamrock
- Knockouts Title: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo
- Knockouts Gauntlet #1 Contender’s Match
- X-Division Title: Willie Mack (c) vs. Chris Bey
- TNA World Title: Moose (c) vs. Tommy Dreamer
WWE Extreme Rules (7/19)
Watch: WWE Network
Bell Time: 7:00 PM ET
- WWE Title: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler
- U.S. Title: Apollo Crews (c) vs. MVP
- Raw Women’s Title: Asuka (c) vs. Sasha Banks
- Smackdown Women’s Title: Bayley (c) vs. Nikki Cross
- Eye For An Eye Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins
- Swamp Fight: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt