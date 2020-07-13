ProWrestling.com
This Week In Wrestling: Extreme Rules, Slammiversary, FFTF, AJ Styles vs Riddle, Go-Home Shows & More

AEW, Impact, Japan, NJPW, WWE

It’s a busy week in the world of professional wrestling, with two big pay-per-view events on deck, a special edition of AEW Dynamite and several go-home shows. Below is a collection of what’s announced through Sunday, July 19.

Monday Night Raw (7/13)
Watch: USA Network
Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET

  • WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles: Bayley (c) & Sasha Banks (c) vs. Kabuki Warriors
  • Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins
  • R-Truth vs. Randy Orton
  • Elimination Match: Street Profits vs. Viking Raiders

AEW DARK (7/14)
Watch: YouTube
Bell Time: 7:00 PM ET

  • Serpentico & Luther vs. Brady Pierce & Suge D
  • Robert Anthony vs. Ricky Starks
  • Diamante & Rache Chanel vs. Allie & Brandi Rhodes
  • Michael Nakazawa vs. Marko Stunt
  • Jurassic Express vs. Brandon Cutler & Peter Avalon
  • FTW Title Match: Brian Cage (c) vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

IMPACT Wrestling (7/14)
Watch: Twitch/AXS
Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET

  • 5-on-5 Knockouts Tag Team Match
  • Moose & TBD vs. Tommy Dreamer & Crazzy Steve
  • Knockouts Title contract signing

WWE NXT (7/15)
Watch: USA Network
Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET

  • Damian Priest vs. Cameron Grimes
  • NXT Women’s Title: Io Shirai (c) vs. Tegan Nox

AEW Fight for the Fallen (7/15)
Watch: TNT
Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET

  • AEW World Title: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Brian Cage
  • FTR vs. The Lucha Brothers
  • TNT Title: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Sonny Kiss
  • The Elite vs. Jurassic Express

Friday Night Smackdown (7/17)
Watch: FOX
Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET

  • Intercontinental Title: AJ Styles (c) vs. Matt Riddle

NJPW Lion’s Break Collision (7/17)
Watch: NJPW World
Bell Time: 10:00 PM ET

IMPACT Slammiversary (7/18)
Watch: PPV/FITE
Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET

  • IMPACT World Title: Ace Austin vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Trey Miguel vs. TBD
  • IMPACT World Tag Titles: The North (c) vs. Sami Callihan & Ken Shamrock
  • Knockouts Title: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo
  • Knockouts Gauntlet #1 Contender’s Match
  • X-Division Title: Willie Mack (c) vs. Chris Bey
  • TNA World Title: Moose (c) vs. Tommy Dreamer

WWE Extreme Rules (7/19)
Watch: WWE Network
Bell Time: 7:00 PM ET

  • WWE Title: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler
  • U.S. Title: Apollo Crews (c) vs. MVP
  • Raw Women’s Title: Asuka (c) vs. Sasha Banks
  • Smackdown Women’s Title: Bayley (c) vs. Nikki Cross
  • Eye For An Eye Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins
  • Swamp Fight: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt