This Week’s Top 10 WWE NXT Moments, Karrion Kross Maims Another Victim (Videos)

A new video from WWE, featured below, runs down the top ten moments from this Wednesday night’s NXT broadcast on the USA Network.

The highlight reel features clips from Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher, the final block matches of the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament, and of course another stunning entrance from the black-and-yellow brand’s murderous newcomers, Karrion Kross and Scarlett.

Speaking of which, you can check out Kross’ excellent entrance from Wednesday’s show, in addition to him absolutely destroying yet another victim. The former AAA and Impact Wrestling star is set to face Tommaso Ciampa at NXT Takeover: In Your House.