This Week’s WWE Backstage Viewership Drops Below 100K

According to PWInsider, this Tuesday’s episode of WWE Backstage on FS1 was only watched by 75,000 viewers. There is no additional ratings information beyond that, as the show failed to crack the top 150 original broadcasts on cable television for the evening.

As previously noted, FS1 also ran four hours of WrestleMania “Best Of” specials on Tuesday night heading into WWE Backstage. Starting at 7PM ET, the specials on Ric Flair, Edge, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns were watched by 157,000 viewers, 213,000 viewers, 255,000 viewers and 198,000 viewers, respectively.