This Week’s WWE Network Schedule Featuring New Broken Skulls Sessions, Much More
WWE has announced a loaded content lineup for the WWE Network leading up to WWE TLC on Sunday.
Kevin Owens will have a spotlight before challenging Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. Owens will be a guest on The Bump on Wednesday, and then will be the subject of a new WWE Chronicle on Saturday.
On Friday, Raw Women’s Champion Asuka’s career will be highlighted on a new episode of Break It Down. This will also stream on the free version of the WWE Network. Additionally, NXT commentators Vic Jospeh and Wade Barrett will be guests on the Swerve City podcast.
In the final hours before TLC, a new Broken Skull Sessions will air at 10 a.m. ET featuring WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. At the same time, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix will be a guest on a special edition of The Bump.
The WWE TLC Kickoff show will stream at 6 p.m. ET before the pay-per-view goes live at 7 p.m. ET. Immediately following TLC, a first look at WWE Icons will air, followed by an encore of Broken Skull Sessions.
Click here for the complete advertised schedule.
FULL MATCHES: Stipulation Bouts Featuring Cena/Rollins, Edge/Hardy, Natalya/Riott
We’re less than a week out from the next WWE TLC pay-per-view, and WWE has uploaded several gimmick (and non-gimmick) matches from year’s past.
Going back to Extreme Rules 2009, the video below features Edge vs. Jeff Hardy in a Ladder match for the World Heavyweight Championship.
On a January 2012 episode of SmackDown, Sheamus took on Wade Barrett in a Tables match. This was just a week before Sheamus would go on to win the 2012 Royal Rumble.
Later on that year, Cesaro and R-Truth clashed in a United States Championship match at the TLC pay-per-view.
Two matches from TLC 2014 have been uploaded. The first highlights AJ Lee challenging Nikki Bella for the Divas Championship. Elsewhere, John Cena and Seth Rollins battle it out in a tense Tables match where Roman Reigns returned from an injury.
Rounding out the list are two matches from the 2018 edition of TLC. Finn Balor took on Drew McIntyre in singles competition, while Natalya had a personal Tables match against Ruby Riott.
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #49)
As we come towards the end of the year, all four shows have ramped things up in order to push their individual storylines, matches, and upcoming shows. There was plenty of noteworthy moments from the world of wrestling this week, with certain moments connecting, and others, unfortunately, falling flat.
As ever, it’s time to Break It Down and work out what worked, and what didn’t. We will take a look at all four shows and see which was the standout episode for this week!
4. WWE Raw
It was a really strange episode of WWE Raw this week, which was a real tale of two halves. The first half of the show was a complete disaster, to put it mildly. Every single segment fell flat, from the RETRIBUTION members losing (again), to the awful Miz TV segment, it was just bad all around.
Thankfully, things in the second half of the show picked up a lot. Kofi Kingston and Shelton Benjamin proved they’re as good as ever with their bout, and the handicap match featuring the stars involved in the main event scene was really enjoyable as well.
But ultimately, they didn’t close the show this week, instead, that honor was given to Bray Wyatt facing Randy Orton. This was a great match and was one of Wyatt’s best outings in the Firefly Fun House form, with a really fun and well put-together finish.
3. AEW Dynamite
AEW delivered a massive show last time out, but sadly this episode failed to really follow up on that. The big excitement was what Kenny Omega would do next, but for anybody who saw Impact Wrestling, it was pretty much the same thing, which was disappointing.
The opening tag team match between The Young Bucks and TH2 fell very flat for me, as there was a real lack of selling throughout. While there’s no doubt a great amount of skill, it was hard to invest in. Throughout the rest of the show, the in-ring work was good, but nothing felt particularly thrilling or must-see.
Sting was a big part of the excitement heading into this episode, and once they got through the, ‘he’s happy to be here’ stuff, his promo was good. The tease of him vs Cody was really well done, which is a story that audiences can easily get into.
2. WWE SmackDown
WWE SmackDown was a solid show from start to finish, and while it was nothing mindblowing, everything was entertaining. There was some solid in-ring action, with Montez Ford and Dolph Ziggler having a good encounter, while Big E and Sami Zayn was solid as well.
Not everything was great, as the pairing between Billie Kay and Natalya didn’t work and just feels totally pointless. The post-breakup storylines for The IIconics really have made the decision to split them up seem even more ridiculous than it first seemed.
The main event saw Carmella challenge Sasha Banks for the title, and while it wasn’t necessary to have this match on the show, it was entertaining. Carmella and Banks clearly have good in-ring chemistry, and that’s a good thing moving forwards for this rivalry.
1. WWE NXT
WWE NXT was great this week, coming off the back of a really good Takeover, there was plenty going on. Building up a laundry list of potential challengers for Finn Balor made sense, and having Karrion Kross return was also a massive moment. It’s also smart to keep him away from Balor for now, as that can setup a much bigger match down the line.
WWE also continued its strong work with the tag team division from Imperium, Ever-Rise, and Grizzled Young Veterans. It’s a much-needed injection of quality and their match was great, while Killian Dain and Pete Dunne had a really great singles match as well, with Dain looking good in this one.
The main event saw Raquel Gonzalez defeat Ember Moon which was also a really solid match. It’s great to see WWE committing fully to Raquel as well, as this is something she’s certainly earned. WWE also did a nice job following up on WarGames from this, and the injuries that the crazy match caused.
Fourth place=1 point
Third place=2 points
Second place=3 points
First place=4 points
2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):
WWE Raw- 105
WWE NXT- 149
AEW Dynamite- 137
WWE SmackDown- 103
Drew McIntyre Discusses A Potential Rematch With Roman Reigns
Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns put together a brilliant match at WWE Survivor Series, and the WWE Champion is interested in a rematch.
The WWE and Universal Champions collided during the brand warfare style event, and after a hard-hitting battle, it was Roman Reigns who walked out with the victory. However, that didn’t come without a little help from the bloodline, with Jey Uso getting involved in the finish.
McIntyre recently spoke with WWE’s The Bump, about how Roman and Paul Heyman did a lot of trash-talking but Drew let his work in the ring talk for him. He says that the match will come back again, and he hopes it will be a WrestleMania level contest.
“He kept talking and talking, and [Paul] Heyman kept talking and talking and kept tweeting. I kept my mouth shut because I was going to show through [my] actions what I’m capable of these days, and you saw his emotions change throughout the match.
But he knows what I’m all about now.” said Drew McIntyre, “I guarantee that match is going to come back around again one day, and hopefully, it’ll be WrestleMania-level.” (H/T to SEScoops.com for the transcriptions)
Both men will be defending their respective titles at WWE TLC this weekend. Drew will be facing AJ Styles, while Roman Reigns will be competing against Kevin Owens.
