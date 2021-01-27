Connect with us

Three Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Matches Added To Tonight’s WWE NXT

Published

1 hour ago

on

2021 NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

Tonight’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network will feature three more matches from both the men’s and women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournaments.

In women’s action, the Robert Stone Brand will be represented by Aliyah and Jessi Kamea as they team up for the fight of their lives against the dominant duo of Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez, who may just be the frontrunners to win the whole thing.


The second round of the men’s tournament will begin tonight as well. Hot off their debut, the former Rascalz — now known as MSK — will step into the ring against Drake Maverick and Killian Dain.

Plus, KUSHIDA and Leon Ruff will try to keep their unexpected momentum going off a huge upset over Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory in the first round. They’ll have to climb another mountain against the Grizzled Young Veterans.

Join us for live coverage of WWE NXT on the USA Network at 8:00 PM ET.

Backstage News On Jessamyn Duke’s WWE Status

Published

1 hour ago

on

Jan 27, 2021

By

Jessamyn Duke

When WWE announced Marina Shafir for the NXT women’s Dusty Rhodes Classic, questions came up regarding the status of Jessamyn Duke.

Fightful Select reports that Duke is not injured. In fact, she’s said to be focusing on creating content for the UpUpDownDown brand.


The backstage scoop notes, “Duke was a full-time game streamer when she was hired by WWE, and effectively creates digital content full time for WWE now, and was said to have preferred that role over wrestling in the current climate.”

Despite appearing in a few Raw Underground segments last year, WWE does not have creative plans to use Jessamyn Duke in the ring at this time.

As noted, Marina Shafir will team up with new signee Zoey Stark (fka Lacey Ryan) to face Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon in a first-round match.

WWE’s The Bump: Santino Marella Returns, Charlotte Talks Lacey Evans & Ric Flair, Tegan Nox & More

Published

2 hours ago

on

Jan 27, 2021

By

Featured above is this week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump. Kayla Braxton and her crew return to run down this weekend’s big Royal Rumble pay-per-view as well as tonight’s episode of WWE NXT. Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair shows up to put over the ongoing program with Lacey Evans and her father, the “Nature Boy” Ric Flair. Plus Santino Marella returns, accent and all, to reveal he has another baby on the way at home, Texan Nox and more.

Layla Closes The Door On A Potential WWE Return

Published

1 day ago

on

Jan 26, 2021

By

It appears that Layla has no interest in making any return appearances for WWE in the future, as she is happy with her career.

Layla recently spoke with DS Shin of Ring the Belle, where she reflected on her career, while admitting that she didn’t want to age too much on television, which led to her decision to retire back in 2015/


“I think I had a great career. I was very, very privileged. I explored everything I could explore at WWE. Like, what else more could I have possibly done, you know? I got to be around great people and I got to travel the world. I was able to get a great fan base behind me and I will always be grateful. They supported me from day one, since the Diva Search, always be grateful for that, thank you, guys. It was just time. I didn’t want to age too much on TV. The older we get we’re more prone to injuries, more prone to, who knows, it was just time to end that chapter of my life.”

When asked about a potential return to wrestling, Layla shot down the idea, admitting that she’s happy with that door being closed now.

“I just feel that I had a very fruitful, long career and I attained everything I possibly could have attained in WWE. I was given every opportunity. That door’s closed and I’m okay with that. I feel just happy that I was able to have that. I look at my past, and I’m like, wow, I did all that stuff, and that’s just how I’d like to keep it.”

Layla had a fantastic career with WWE, spanning a decade where she won both the Divas Championship and the Women’s Championship, while also being part of the tag team, LayCool, alongside Michelle McCool.

H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.

