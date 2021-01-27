Three Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Matches Added To Tonight’s WWE NXT

Tonight’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network will feature three more matches from both the men’s and women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournaments.

In women’s action, the Robert Stone Brand will be represented by Aliyah and Jessi Kamea as they team up for the fight of their lives against the dominant duo of Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez, who may just be the frontrunners to win the whole thing.

The second round of the men’s tournament will begin tonight as well. Hot off their debut, the former Rascalz — now known as MSK — will step into the ring against Drake Maverick and Killian Dain.

Plus, KUSHIDA and Leon Ruff will try to keep their unexpected momentum going off a huge upset over Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory in the first round. They’ll have to climb another mountain against the Grizzled Young Veterans.

Join us for live coverage of WWE NXT on the USA Network at 8:00 PM ET.