Three Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Matches Set For 4/22 NXT; Drake Maverick In Action

WWE has confirmed that three interim Cruiserweight Championship matches will be taking place on WWE NXT next week, featuring a WWE debut.

The tournament kickstarted this week with Akira Tozawa picking up a win against Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott, but next week will see things kick into another gear. The debut of El Hijo Del Fantasma is set to take place, and despite being released from WWE, Drake Maverick will also be in action, which will no doubt be an emotional moment.

Below are the three matches set for the show:

El Hijo Del Fantasma vs. Gentleman Jack Gallagher

Kushida vs. Tony Nese

Drake Maverick vs. Jake Atlas

As well as that there will be women’s tag team action as Tegan Nox teams with Shotzi Blackheart to take on Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez.

There is also a chance that Velveteen Dream could be facing Finn Balor on the show as well. The Dream challenged Balor to a match next week, but he has yet to accept so this isn’t confirmed.