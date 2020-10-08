Three More Names Added To The AEW World Championship #1 Contender’s Tournament

The upcoming AEW World Championship #1 contender’s tournament continues to add names as more of the competitors are revealed.

A single-elimination tournament will be taking place in the near future with the eventual winner earning an AEW World Championship match against Jon Moxley at AEW Full Gear, on November 7.

Kenny Omega, Jungle Boy, and Rey Fenix have already previously been confirmed as competitors, but this week three more names were added.

Wardlow, Colt Cabana, and Kenny Omega’s former tag team partner, Hangman Page have all now been officially added to the tournament as well. Of course, two more names will be added to the mix at some stage.