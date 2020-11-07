Three More WWE Superstars Qualify For Smackdown Survivor Series Teams

Ruby Riott won a triple threat match tonight on Friday Night Smackdown to qualify for the women’s team at Survivor Series.

She will join Bianca Belair and three more names for a five-on-five elimination match at the annual pay-per-view on November 22, taking on the Raw brand’s Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Dana Brooke, Mandy Rose and Lana.

Both King Baron Corbin and Seth Rollins have qualified for the Smackdown men’s team, joining Jey Uso and Kevin Owens. On the Raw side so far is AJ Styles, Keith Lee, Sheamus and Braun Strowman, with both brands needing one more pick each.

WWE CHAMPION Randy Orton vs. UNIVERSAL CHAMPION Roman Reigns

RAW WOMEN’S CHAMPION Asuka vs. SMACKDOWN WOMEN’S CHAMPION Sasha Banks

RAW TAG CHAMPIONS The New Day vs. SMACKDOWN TAG CHAMPIONS The Street Profits

U.S. CHAMPION Bobby Lashley vs. INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPION Sami Zayn

Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team Raw (Keith Lee & Sheamus & AJ Styles & Braun Strowman & TBD) vs. Team Smackdown (Jey Uso & King Corbin & Kevin Owens & Seth Rollins & TBD)

Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team Raw (Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler & Dana Brooke & Mandy Rose & Lana) vs. Team Smackdown (Bianca Belair & Ruby Riott & TBD)