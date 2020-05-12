Three Names Set For AEW Double Or Nothing’s Casino Ladder Match

All Elite Wrestling has announced Orange Cassidy as a competitor in the first ever Casino Ladder Match, set to take place Saturday, May 23rd at the second annual AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

Cassidy joins Chicago’s favorite son Colt “Boom Boom” Cabana and one of wrestling’s fastest rising stars, Darby Allin, as competitors in the match, with more to be named this week. The winner of the ladder match will receive a future opportunity at the AEW World Championship.

Double or Nothing marks the one-year anniversary of All Elite Wrestling’s debut as a promotion. While the show was originally scheduled to return to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced a relocation to Jacksonville, FL where it will go on without fans in attendance.

While the card is still coming together, the one major match that has been confirmed for the show is the “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes battling the “Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer, with the winner becoming the first ever TNT Champion.

Also announced is Jon Moxley defending his AEW World Championship against Brodie Lee, and a singles match between MJF and Jungle Boy of Jurassic Express.