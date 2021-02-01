Three New Documentaries Reportedly Filmed Backstage At WWE Royal Rumble

According to a report by PWInsider.com, WWE took the time to film content for three new documentaries during the WWE Royal Rumble.

With so many big names backstage, WWE took the opportunity to film some content for future WWE Network projects. The WWE Network staff were reportedly filming content for releases based on Edge, Goldberg, and Big E.

There may be other projects that will feature the footage filmed at the event, but the focus of it was on those three talents.