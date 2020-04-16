Three Performance Center Coaches Released From WWE

WWE Performance Center coaches Ace Steel, Kendo Kashin and Serena Deeb have all been released as a part of this week’s company-wide cutbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reports PWInsider.com.

Steel (aka Chris Guy) was just hired in October 2019 and worked behind the scenes as a producer for the WWE and Netflix film The Main Event. Kashin, a former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion, was also hired in 2019.

Serena Deeb was a member of the Straight Edge Society along with CM Punk and Luke Gallows during her original run with the company. She was brought back in 2017 as a competitor in the original Mae Young Classic tournament as the returning star with a redemption angle, and was signed shortly after as a coach at the Performance Center.