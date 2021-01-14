Three Teams Advance In WWE NXT Men’s Dusty Cup, Two Matches Set For Next Week

The men’s edition of the 2021 NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic kicked off on Wednesday’s episode with three first-round matches.

The Grizzled Young Veterans defeated Ever-Rise, MSK (the former Rascalz) defeated Jake Atlas and Isaiah Scott, and Undisputed Era’s Adam Cole and Roderick Strong defeated Breezango.

Next week’s show on January 20 will feature at least two more first-round matches with Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory vs. Kushida and Leon Ruff, plus Imperium vs. Lucha House Party confirmed.

It remains to be seen if any men’s tournament matches will air on Friday’s 205 Live.

In addition to the two men’s tag matches, next week’s show will also include Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter vs. Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez in a first-round women’s cup match. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Timothy Thatcher inside the NXT Fight Pit will also go down.