Whether it actually takes place or not remains to be seen, but the next scheduled WWE PPV is the annual WWE Money In The Bank event. With Coronavirus keeping everyone locked down, I have begun re-watching every WWE MITB event in history, starting at the very beginning in 2010.

Over the course of the next few weeks as WWE builds up to the 2020 show, which will be the 10th anniversary of the event, I will be reviewing all the shows that have come before it. I’ll take a look at the good, the bad, and the crazy bumps that come along with it.

There have been some unforgettable WWE Money In The Bank shows over the years, and this PPV has become one of the most important of the year because of that. So, without anymore messing around let’s jump into the 2010 review!

WWE SmackDown MITB Ladder Match: Kane, Kofi Kingston, Dolph Ziggler, Christian, ‘Dashing’ Cody Rhodes, Matt Hardy, Drew McIntyre, & Big Show

The first-ever WWE Money In The Bank PPV could only start one way really, couldn’t it? That was with a MITB ladder match, of course! This was for the blue brand and for an opportunity to cash in on the World Heavyweight Champion, who on this show was Rey Mysterio.

Ths line-up had a great mix of veteran talents and upcoming stars but it was clear that the overwhelming fan favorite here was Matt Hardy. He was the man the fans desperately wanted to see win this one, as every time he gets anywhere near the briefcase the audience went wild.

Sadly, it wasn’t to be for Matt, but he and Christian did have a huge role to play in this one. They were the thread that really kept the match together, playing off their ladder match experience, teaming up at times and facing off at others, which was fun to watch.

It arguably ran a little long for a ladder match, but overall it was a solid enough bout and while it’s not the greatest ever MITB match, it’s entertaining. Big Show played his part well, being too big for a normal ladder, introducing his giant ladder instead (despite a major struggle to get it in the ring.)

Everyone eventually ganged up on him and dumped ladders on top of him to rule him out of this one. While it wasn’t a spot-heavy match, there was one huge moment where Kofi Kingston leapt off a ladder to put Drew McIntyre through the announce table, which looked great.

Despite Drew’s major beatdown, as you can see above, he played a big part in the finish. With everyone taken out, the Scotsman climbed from the rubble and made his way up the ladder. At the time, he was receiving a big push and it seemed like this was his moment, until Kane returned, Chokeslamming McIntyre to win.

When did he cash in: Well, keep reading and you’ll find out.

Divas Championship Match: Alicia Fox (c) vs Eve Torres

Watching this match reminded me that Alicia Fox was a very talented wrestler and it’s a shame she never really got more of an opportunity to showcase that during the women’s revolution. They didn’t get long here, as WWE hadn’t realised that women could make long matches work yet, sadly.

However, Foxy worked on the back nicely throughout the entire match, targetting the area and that played into the finish. Eve Torres went for a high-risk move, but Foxy got the knees up, hurting the back further to set up her Axe Kick finish. Good storytelling.

Unified Tag Team Championship Match: Hart Dynasty w/Natalya (c) vs The Usos w/Tamina Snuka

Had this match gone longer than six minutes, it might have been something memorable, but instead, we got a quick sprint of a match to simply fill time on the card. This came long before anybody involved at reached their peak, but it was clear to see that they all had huge prospects.

Thet put on a competitive match for the time given, with Tamina attempting a distraction which led to the finish. Sadly for her, Natalya pulled her off the ring apron and DH Smith was able to lock in the Sharpshooter for the win.

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Rey Mysterio (c) vs Jack Swagger

People often look back to Jack Swagger’s run in the World Title scene during this period negatively, and while it could have been better, there were many great moments. This match was one of them. While he didn’t get the win, he did put in a brilliant performance.

The story heading into this match was that Rey Mysterio had an ankle injury due to an attack from Swagger in the build. Of course, Swagger focused on that all match and attacked it repeatedly with Mysterio selling it as well as you’d expect.

There was some great near falls and moments where it seemed like Swagger would take it, including the finish. Mysterio loosened his boot, which seemed to be due to the pain, and when Swagger reversed a 619 into an Ankle Lock it looked like it was over.

However, Rey loosened it for another reason, slipping out of the boot and rolling up Jack to retain. After the match, Swagger attacked Mysterio more until Kane made the save, chasing Swagger to the back. But his music then hit, leading to…

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Rey Mysterio (c) vs Kane

As I teased earlier, Kane made the decision to cash in the very same night he won the briefcase, creating the fastest cash-in ever. This was a fun moment and it was certainly surprising as nobody expected a cash in as quickly as this.

It made sense to do it on the first-ever WWE Money In The Bank PPV, as it gave fans something to remember from the show. There’s not much to review about the match itself as Kane quickly attacked the injured ankle of Rey, hitting a Chokeslam for the win.

This led to Kane’s greatest run as World Champion in WWE as he would soon feud with his returning brother, The Undertaker. It was a run he certainly deserved for all his years of service, and this was a memorable way to kick it off.

Women’s Championship Match: Layla w/Michelle McCool (c) vs Kelly Kelly w/Tiffany

This…was not good. It barely lasted five minutes and there was very little of note taking place within it. Tiffany might as well not have bothered coming out she did that little on the outside, and Matt Striker was particularly insufferable on commentary throughout this one. That’s about all that is worth saying here. Oh, and Layla retained.

WWE Raw MITB Ladder Match: Randy Orton, Chris Jericho, The Miz, Mark Henry, Ted DiBiase Jr., John Morrison, Evan Bourne, Edge

This was a much more star-studded ladder match than the PPV opener with several huge names participating here, which helped make the first PPV feel important. The match itself had less of a story than the opening bout and was more of people just hitting spots.

Mark Henry was particularly impressive in his role as the ‘big man’ here, although we got less of Chris Jericho and Edge than was expected. Of course, Evan Bourne and John Morrison dazzled with some fantastic and innovative moves to make an impact and pop the crowd.

Surprisingly, it was The Miz who walked away with the briefcase here, which in hindsight was a great decision as it really did establish him as a legitimate main event threat. It’s slightly weaker than the opening match, but at the same time, it’s not the worst MITB you’ll see either.

When did he cash in: On Monday Night Raw the day after WWE Survivor Series. Miz beat Randy Orton to become WWE Champion.

Steel Cage WWE Championship Match: Sheamus (c) vs John Cena

Firstly, WWE’s decision to not have a ladder match headline this show was quite an odd one. Most times with gimmick PPVs such as this, it is one of those matches which gets the main event spot unless it’s a huge match (case in point MITB 2011.)

However, this wasn’t really a match worthy of that spot, especially with the flat ending it provided the PPV. The steel cage match itself was fine, but it really wasn’t anything special. This was still fairly early into Sheamus’ big run in the main event scene and he and John Cena didn’t quite click to create a five-star classic here.

It was a lot of power moves, resting, attempting to leave the cage a few times. Basically, a very paint by numbers steel cage match. However, this was also the time that Nexus was running rough shot over WWE and they impacted on the finish. Surrounding the ring and attacking John Cena as he tries to escape, allowing Sheamus to climb the other side for a win.

The finish was just very disappointing for a PPV main event and the silence from the live audience echoed that sentiment. John Cena managed to take out a couple of Nexus members as the rest chased Sheamus away and the ending was just a very strange one overall.

Stars of the show

1. Kane

2. The Miz

3. Matt Hardy

4. Jack Swagger

5. Rey Mysterio

Rating: 6.5/10

Overall, this isn’t the strongest start for the WWE Money In The Bank PPVs. While it’s not a bad show by any stretch, it also isn’t anywhere near as good as some of the events that followed it (spoiler.) The show has several really good matches, with both the ladder matches being enjoyable. However, the show is then pulled back by some very poor matches and a lacklustre main event to match. It’s a shame, as with a few stronger matches dotted around, this could have been a great show.