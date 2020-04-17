As the build to this year’s WWE Money In The Bank continues each week on WWE Raw and SmackDown, we are taking a look back at the previous events that have taken place. The annual PPV has become a staple of the WWE calendar year, with fans getting excited each time the show rolls around.

This time, we are putting the focus onto the 2011 Money In The Bank PPV. This is a truly special event which features two ladder matches, a battle between two giants and one of WWE’s classic main event matches between CM Punk and John Cena. So, without further ado, let’s get into things.

WWE SmackDown MITB Ladder Match: Daniel Bryan, Cody Rhodes, Heath Slater, Justin Gabriel, Kane, Sin Cara, Sheamus & Wade Barrett

The show kicked off with one of two Money in the Bank ladder matches on the show, and it really was a fantastic one. It was won by Daniel Bryan which kickstarted the show in a massive way for the fans who were firmly behind him throughout this match.

Everyone gets a little time to shine here and WWE was clearly pushing plenty of talents at this point, all while still having some established names in the match. Sin Cara suffers a nasty injury partway through this one when Sheamus powerbombs him through a ladder that’s set up as a bridge between the ring and announce table.

Even though it’s horrible to see talent injured, it works as a reminder as to the danger of these matches which added some intensity to this one.

There’s a few callbacks to the Nexus days in the match, and Cody Rhodes also puts in a great performance. The match has the usual amount of spots that are expected from a match like this, but it doesn’t go overboard and ruin things either. It’s one of the stronger Money in the Bank’s and is certainly a fun way to start a PPV.

When did he cash in: Daniel Bryan became World Heavyweight Champion at WWE TLC 2011, defeating Big Show after this match, as you can see below:

WWE Divas Championship Match: Kelly Kelly (c) w/ Eve Torres vs Brie Bella w/ Nikki Bella

Both women worked hard in this match but it isn’t particularly noteworthy. The match lasts for less than five minutes and while there is nothing wrong with the match, it barely has time to get going before it’s over. Re-watching shows from this era really does shine a light on how far the women’s division has come, I am looking forward to future MITB shows where the women actually get time to wrestle.

Mark Henry vs Big Show

WWE made the right decision by keeping this one short and sweet, as lengthy matches between wrestlers of this size never end well. They started at a quick pace here and really threw some huge shots at each other which got the fans on board straight away.

The two men really did make this an aggressive match and the fans got behind it all. Mark Henry was enjoying a push at the time so he picked up a decisive win with a World’s Strongest Slam followed by two big splashes. To add more to his win, Henry also wraps a chair around Big Show’s ankle and squashes it from the second rope, which was a cool spot.

WWE Raw MITB Ladder Match: Alberto Del Rio, Alex Riley, Evan Bourne, Jack Swagger, The Miz, Kofi Kingston, R-Truth & Rey Mysterio

This is a really fun Money in the Bank ladder match that has everything you could be looking for in this stipulation. While it doesn’t quite pack the star-power punch that others have done, everyone within the match works hard.

In particular, Evan Bourne, who hits a huge spot off the top of a ladder on the outside of the ring, as did Kofi and Jack Swagger. The Miz also has a fun spot in this match as he gets ‘injured’ early on and then hobbles back when everyone is down to a huge pop to try and win things.

The match was eventually won by Alberto Del Rio, who actually didn’t do much in this match. However, the finish was incredibly unique and hadn’t been done before. He and Rey Mysterio got to the top of the ladder, and Del Rio whipped off Rey’s mask, which took his attention.

Mysterio immediately went to cover his face, allowing Del Rio to win. Although, there was a dangerous botch here as Mysterio jumped onto another ladder, which ended up collapsing, taking down several ladders in the ring, including Del Rio’s.

When did he cash in: Del Rio cashed his contract in successfully at WWE SummerSlam of 2011, defeating CM Punk for the title.

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Randy Orton (c) vs Christian

Randy Orton and Christan just had absolutely perfect chemistry together in the ring and this string of matches against each other led to some truly special bouts. Unlike most Orton matches, there is no lull in pace here as his methodical style is thrown out of the window.

The match is all the better for that though, with constant action taking place as both men are booked totally level. Neither Orton or Christian ever gets the upper hand in this match, proving that they are each other’s equals which really builds the big fight feel.

Rather than having tons of finishers being hit, they use them sparingly to create some amazing near falls. However, neither man really gets a definitive victory, as Christian spits in Orton’s face which leads to the Viper being disqualified as he loses his cool.

However, the stipulation in this match stated that if Orton lost by DQ, he lost the title and therefore Christian won the World Heavyweight Championship here. While it’s not the perfect ideal finish for a one-off watch, when it is put into the storyline that WWE told at the time, it was absolutely the right call.

After the match, Orton attacks Christian and RKO’s him through the table, which made for a fun finish to keep the crowd hot, as Christian got what he deserved.

You can relive this match in its entirety right here:

WWE Championship Match: John Cena (c) vs CM Punk

This is one of the most famous matches in WWE history and there is a reason for that. The whole storyline around this match alone is great, with CM Punk’s contract ending that night, and Vince McMahon threatening to fire John Cena if he loses.

This match features one of the hottest crowds in WWE history with the Chicago audience being 99% behind Punk, which created a red hot atmosphere that took this match to the next level before the two men even locked up. However, once they did both Punk and Cena worked things to get the audience exactly where they wanted it.

The match has the perfect amount of wrestling, submissions, rest holds and big spots. It doesn’t rely upon countless finishers to get near falls and that means that when the finishers are hit, just like the previous match, they mean something.

Nobody dominates here and it is kept incredibly level with both men having their time on top, adding to the storyline. Of course, when Vince McMahon pops up at the end to try and recreate the Montreal Screwjob, everyone expects something to go wrong.

However, Cena’s inability to win that way sees him clock Johnny Ace and that sets up the defeat, which is the perfect way for Punk to win, adding to the whole frustration. The pop when Punk wins is amazing and Vince’s selling of the entire situation is perfect. He tries to get Del Rio to cash in but that fails as Punk leaves with the title through the crowd.

It’s an unforgettable match and it holds up perfectly. While Cena and Punk have actually had better wrestling matches together than this, the entire story and atmosphere surrounding it took this to another level.

Stars of the show:

1. CM Punk

2. John Cena

3. Daniel Bryan

4. Christian

5. Randy Orton

Rating 9.5/10

This show is incredibly fun from start to finish and is historically a well thought of event. People still talk about the show to this day and the reason for that is because it is so entertaining. The right people get the wins on the event and the in-ring product is strong all the way through. Both ladder matches are tons of fun and the main event is an all-time classic from WWE’s history.

Past Show Scores

2010: 6.5/10

2011: 9.5/10