Thunder Rosa Confirms She’s Under Contract With NWA For Another Year

Despite speculation on the future of Thunder Rosa, she has confirmed that she’s under contract with the NWA for another year.

Since losing the NWA Women’s Championship there has been a lot of talk about what the future looks like for Thunder Rosa, but for now, that appears to be the NWA.

Thunder Rosa recently spoke with Busted Open Radio where she confirmed her status with NWA and stated that she’s looking to raise her value as a wrestler right now.

“I am signed with NWA and have another year with them. When it’s my time, it’s gonna be my time. When my time comes, I’m not going to come as just another person on the roster, mark my words. I’m coming for everything and I’m coming to be on top, just like I did this first time. My value is going to be bigger because I’m going to be a better wrestler, cut better promos, my body is going to be chiseled, I’m going to have a better MMA record. I’m gonna be like, ‘This is all I have to offer, what do you have to offer me?’ That’s what I want when I go to a bigger company. I want them to want me,” she said.

When it comes to where she might go in the long-term future, Thunder Rosa spoke about how important her side projects are, which might play a big part in where she goes.