Thunder Rosa Insists She Never Had Any Issues With Ivelisse

Thunder Rosa recently appeared on Busted Open Radio where she reflected on her AEW Dynamite match with Ivelisse.

The bout between them drew a lot of interest after it broke down with both women throwing some very stiff strikes towards each other. However, during the interview, Thunder Rosa insisted she doesn’t have any issues with her.

“I never had any issues with her. I worked with her in Lucha Underground and other promotions. I thought the match was going well and then you saw what you saw. We made it work, we finished, and nobody got hurt. To me, that’s the most important part. You gotta make it work and that’s what I attempted to do. Even until the finish, I made sure my opponent was safe at all times, no matter what happened in-between. My promise with anybody that I step in the ring (with), regardless of my relationship inside or outside, is to keep my opponent. I’m not trying to kill you, this is not MMA. They’re not paying me a bunch of money to try and kill you. This is a dance and I try to have the best dance possible,” she said.

Thunder Rosa then spoke about the possibility of turning the issue between them into an angle that could become hot.

“If you work it well, I don’t see why not, especially if you want to milk it and make some money. Sometimes, two people take things too personal and they’d rather go talk and bash people. I am a professional and I show it in the ring. I have nothing bad to say about this person. If the other person decides to bash me on social media, that’s their prerogative, not mine. I do business very differently and that’s why people respect me.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcrptions.)