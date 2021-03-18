Thunder Rosa On Her Lights Out Match: “That Was To Put Women’s Wrestling On The Map”

Young Bucks Save Moxley…?

The Young Bucks have been notably conflicted about their good friend Kenny Omega ever since aligning with Don Callis, and months of frustrating may have forced them to draw a line in the sand tonight on AEW Dynamite.

Omega and the Good Brothers badly assaulted Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley following a tag team match. King had his knee smashed inside a steel chair, effectively taking him out of the equation. However, when the group tried to “Pillmanize” Moxley with a chair wrapped around his neck, the Bucks rushed the ring and put a stop to it.

While things didn’t escalate to physicality between members of The Elite this time around, that’s only because Matt and Nick Jackson had the patience and self-control to remove themselves from the situation while Omega was literally shoving a “too sweet” hand sign in their faces.

Big Trouble in Team Taz

There may be trouble brewing among the ranks of Team Taz. While the rest of the group is still licking their wounds following the cinematic war at AEW Revolution, Brian Cage broke from the pack this week to offer a surprising show of respect to the man they call Sting.

Cage told Sting that despite what other members of the group like Ricky Starks are saying, he respects the 61-year-old legend and believes that with or without his signature black baseball bat, he is still “The Icon”.

As you can see in the video below, the rest of Team Taz was clearly upset about Cage going out of his way to put over the man they spent the last two months beating the hell out of week after week. “The Machine” didn’t seem to care at all, and actually walked through them to the back.

Prior to Cage doing his thing, TNT Champion Darby Allin also cut a promo insisting that he would be a fighting champion now that he’s finally moving on from Team Taz. He actually issued an open challenge to any member of The Dark Order in honor of the late Brodie Lee, which was accepted by John Silver. That match takes place next week on Dynamite. The real question is if Sting is ever actually going to get a chance to speak in one of these interview segments.

The Pinnacle Is Born

Last week we saw the formation of a new super group led by Maxwell Jacob Friedman. So far members include “The Chairman” Shawn Spears, Wardlow, Cash Wheeler and Dash Harwood, with the legendary Tully Blanchard lending his invaluable experience on the mic and behind the scenes.

This week, Tully said that he began his wrestling career with the greatest group of men in the history of professional wrestling, and he wants to end his career that way as well. MJF revealed that the faction’s official name is The Pinnacle. and promised they would be cornerstones of AEW for many years to come.

"So when you've climbed the mountain, and there is no place, you're at the pinnacle of this sport!" – #TullyBlanchard. Watch #AEWDynamite St. Patrick's Day Slam NOW on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/MldfJTWzYH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 18, 2021