Thunder Rosa To Compete Against Former WWE Star On AEW Dynamite Tonight

All Elite Wrestling has announced NWA Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa vs. Serena Deeb for tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite, on the final stop before All Out.

Thunder Rosa will collide with Japanese sensation Hikaru Shida this Saturday night, live on pay-per-view, in an epic Champion vs Champion battle for the AEW Women’s title.

Tonight’s lineup:

Thunder Rosa vs. Serena Deeb

Best Friends vs. Santana & Ortiz

Jurassic Expres & Young Bucks vs. Private Party & SCU

Chris Jericho vs. Joey Janela

Jon Moxley vs. Mark Sterling (MJF’s lawyer)

Join us for live coverage of AEW Dynamite at 8PM ET.