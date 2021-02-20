AEW
Thunder Rosa vs. Riho To Air On Bleacher Report During Free 2/28 Sunday Special
Tony Khan announced on Friday that a big AEW Women’s Title Eliminator match will not air on Dynamite or YouTube.
Instead, Thunder Rosa vs. Riho in a US semi-finals match will stream for free on Bleacher Report (not B/R Live) on February 28 as part of a “Sunday Special.”
Khan says this will be a great opportunity for more exposure to Bleacher Report’s 9.4 million Twitter followers plus their 14.8 million Instagram followers. The Sunday Special will air one week before AEW’s Revolution pay-per-view.
The #AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Tournament USA semifinal bout featuring former @AEW Women’s World Champion Riho vs. former @nwa Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa streams on @BleacherReport on February 28th on a free Sunday Special, one week before Revolution ppv!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 20, 2021
With @BleacherReport’s 9.4M Twitter + 14.8M Instagram followers, it’s a huge opportunity to introduce @AEW & our great wrestlers to new fans by streaming such a high stakes bout between 2 of the best as part of a free Sunday Special. Thank you @BleacherReport for teaming with us
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 20, 2021
The Women’s Title Eliminator has had two US matches air on Dynamite so far (Rosa over Leyla Hirsch and Riho over Serena Deeb), while four Japanese bracket matches have aired on YouTube.
Monday’s YouTube stream will feature four more matches: Nyla Rose vs. Tay Conti, Britt Baker vs. Anna Jay, Yuka Sakazaki vs. Emi Sakura, and Ryo Mizunami vs. Aja Kong.
The winners of Rose/Conti and Baker/Jay will face each other on the February 24th Dynamite. The winner of that match will then face the winner of Thunder Rosa vs. Riho in the US finals, reportedly on the March 1st YouTube stream.
Dave Meltzer reports the February 28th special will also include the final Japanese bracket match between the winners of Sakazaki/Sakura and Mizunami/Kong.
The US finalist and Japanese finalist will then meet in the tournament finals on the March 3rd Dynamite. The winner of the entire tournament will go on to challenge Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s Championship at Revolution.
Face Of The Revolution Ladder Match Qualifier Set For 2/24 AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling has announced Lance Archer vs. Rey Fenix for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. The winner will receive a spot in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match at the upcoming AEW Revolution pay-per-view on March 7.
Pentagon Jr., Scorpio Sky and the “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes have already been revealed as competitors in the multi-man ladder match, with more to come likely spread out over the next few weeks. The winner earns a future shot at the TNT Championship, currently held by Darby Allin.
This Wednesday, February 24 at 8pm on @tntdrama, #LanceArcher faces recent partner @ReyFenixMx in a #FaceOfRevolution Ladder match qualifier. Who will compete vs. @CodyRhodes, @ScorpioSky, & @PENTAELZEROM for a shot at the TNT Title! Find out on an #AllNew #AEWDynamite this week! pic.twitter.com/qLanbU9Rnc
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 19, 2021
Also announced for Dynamite next week is a singles match between Hangman Page and Isiah Kassidy of Private Party. The Hangman got one over on Matt Hardy this Wednesday after revealing that Hardy had accidentally signed the contract for a match against him at AEW Revolution. He was then jumped by Private Party and TH2 until every member of The Dark Order ran out to make the save.
Updated lineup for 2/24 edition of AEW Dynamite:
- Ladder Match Qualifier: Lance Archer vs. Rey Fenix
- Hangman Page vs. Isiah Kassidy
- Brian Cage & Ricky Starks vs. The Varsity Blonds
- Brandon Cutler vs. Jake Hager
Cody Rhodes Admits He Wants To Face Sting
Cody Rhodes has admitted that he’s very interested in getting into the ring with Sting, expressing his desire to have that match.
Cody recently spoke to New York Post, where he discussed Sting’s return, and he spoke about how he wants to wrestle him, even if it’s in a cinematic situation.
“To me, the cinematic matches, they really don’t have a current definition,” Rhodes said. “I’ve seen the Stadium Stampede. I’ve seen the Boneyard [match]. I’ve seen various different ways to present cinematic. And really cinematic just means with different camera cuts. It can mean a lot of things, but ask me that question again in a few months because I want the opportunity to stand across from the Stinger and I think he knows that. It’s almost kind of itching at me under my skin that if there is somebody I wanted to beat, it’s the face of TNT’s hottest period and run. I’m going to be watching like everyone else at ‘Revolution’ and then the decision will become a little bit more clear. With what happens at ‘Revolution’ and how him and Darby are able to navigate that stream, then ask me in a few months and I’ll have a better answer.”
He then went on to talk about the aura that Sting brings backstage, and how the mood changes when he’s around.
“I want people to think he’s just that all the time. That’s who he is. He’s just walking around face painted, the long coat because that’s how I see him. When he walks through the back, the common area right before you get to the go position where my office is, where Tony’s office is, there is the common area and when he walks through there it changes the mood. Every local who might be working ‘Dark’ that night, guy who is chomping away, then when you see him he really brings this great presence. That alone is really invaluable and the fact that he’s on TV and we’ve only seen the tip of the iceberg with I think what Sting is capable of.”
Sting will be competing in his first match since his retirement at AEW Revolution where he teams up with Darby Allin to face Ricky Starks and Brian Cage in a street fight.
Kenny Omega vs Jon Moxley III To Headline AEW Revolution, Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match
The rivalry between AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley will be taken to a previously unfathomable level at All Elite Wrestling’s upcoming Revolution pay-per-view.
Five words: Exploding. Barbed. Wire. Death. Match.
While Moxley closed down this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT with a strong six-man tag team match, he quickly found himself on the receiving end of a three-on-one beatdown from Omega and the Good Brothers.
Apparently, when Moxley negotiated his original deal with AEW President Tony Khan, his contract included an automatic rematch should he lose the world championship. As he is contractually obligated to do so, Omega has agreed to give him a title match on March 7 at Revolution, on the condition that he choose the stipulation.
🚨 MARCH 7 AT REVOLUTION 🚨 @KennyOmegamanX vs @JonMoxley in an exploding barbed wire death match for the AEW World Championship #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/kJriVfbH0a
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) February 18, 2021
The history between these two goes back to the very first AEW pay-per-view. Moxley made his shocking debut with the upstart promotion at the expense of Omega, hitting him with a Paradigm Shift on top of a giant set of poker chips.
At AEW Full Gear 2019, Moxley defeated Omega in a brutal Lights Out match that went nearly 40 minutes, although AEW does not officially recognize the victory as it was not technically “sanctioned” by the company.
One full year later, Omega won the rematch at a special “Winter is Coming” edition of Dynamite thanks to blatant interference from IMPACT EVP Don Callis, turning heel in the process. Two weeks ago, Omega and New Japan’s KENTA defeated Moxley and Lance Archer in a tag team match.
If you have never seen an Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match before you are in for something incredibly unique, and based on who is competing, incredibly barbaric.
There are variations to how these matches play out, and AEW may put their own twist on the concept, but the general idea is that the ropes are replaced with barbed wire that is rigged to explode upon contact. In some of them, a timer begins to count down at the end signaling that the competitors have just a few minutes remaining before a giant explosion engulfs the entire ringside area.
There is a famous match between Terry Funk and Atsushi Onita from 1993 that sees both men torn to shreds by the barbed wire, bleeding profusely. With about one minute left Onita wins the match as a loud, anxiety-inducing air raid siren blares across the arena. The referee runs for the hills but Onita, realizing Funk is still unconscious in the ring, tries to wake him before throwing his own body on top of his opponent’s to shield him from the blast.
