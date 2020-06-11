Thursday Morning Recap: Fyter Fest Updates, New Title Matches, Fantasma Unmasked, Slammiversary & More

A quick recap of the major bullet points over the last 24 hours as there was a ton of news coming out of Wednesday night’s WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite episodes. Plus the latest from IMPACT Wrestling on Tuesday evening, taking their first steps towards this year’s Slammiversary PPV.
WWE
- Complete 6/10 WWE NXT Results
- WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match Set For 6/17 WWE NXT
- El Hijo del Fantasma Unmasks, Reveals New Lucha Faction
- Io Shirai Gets Her Custom Side Plates (video)
- Backstage News on Who Produce ‘Backlot Brawl’ at NXT Takeover
- Adam Cole’s Time as NXT Champion Might Be Almost Up (video)
AEW
- Complete 6/10 AEW Dynamite Results
- TNT Title Match Announced for Fyter Fest
- Cody’s Second Title Defense Leads to Show-Closing Brawl
- FTR Win In-Ring Debut, Face Off w/ Top AEW Tag Teams
- AEW World Tag Team Title Match Set For 6/17 Dynamite
- Dustin Rhodes Opening His Own Wrestling School
- AEW Weekly Rankings for 6/10
IMPACT
- Complete 6/9 IMPACT Wrestling Results
- The Teases Continue For Big Slammiversary Surprises
- Street Fight, Tag Team Title Match Set For 6/16 IMPACT Wrestling
- Several Major Names Return To Action This Week
- Deonna Purrazzo Debuts (video)
- Tessa Blanchard’s Return Announced, Slammiversary Main Event
MORE