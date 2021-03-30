Tian Sha Set For Tag Team Action On This Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced a new match for this Wednesday’s new episode of NXT.

After weeks of matches and confrontations, Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter are set to have a “showdown” with Tian Sha – Xia Li and Mei Ying.

Xia Li has defeated both Catanzaro and Carter in singles matches, and even briefly put the former American Ninja Warrior on the shelf. This match will mark the official NXT in-ring debut for Mei Ying, formerly known as Karen Q.

Per dot com:

Tian Sha let the black-and-gold brand know they will not tolerate resistance, but Kayden Carter & Kacy Catanzaro are not heeding those warnings. Despite a pair of defeats for each against Xia Li, Carter & Catanzaro will take on Tian Sha this Wednesday on NXT. Li put Catanzaro out of action with a barbaric stomp of her knee on the ringside steel steps during their match. The upstart duo battled back with a smashing crutch attack on Boa two weeks ago, but the wrath of Tian Sha remains squarely focused on them. Undeterred, a fired-up Carter & Catanzaro called out the powerful group last week on NXT. What will happen when they come face to face with Tian Sha this time?

The March 31st episode will also feature a 12-man battle royal. The final six competitors will advance to the Gauntlet Eliminator during TakeOver Night 1 to determine who will face NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano on April 8.

We’ll have complete NXT coverage right here at ProWrestling.com.