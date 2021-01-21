Connect with us

WWE

Timothy Thatcher Remains Undefeated Inside NXT’s Fight Pit

Published

49 mins ago

on

After a two-week delay, Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa finally met inside NXT’s brutal Fight Pit in the main event of this week’s show.

Thatcher would end up victorious by tapping Ciampa out with the stretch muffler. This makes him 2-0 inside the structure after he beat Matt Riddle in the first Fight Pit match last summer.


One would imagine the feud is now over, however Thatcher and Ciampa own a win over each other if WWE decides to settle score. It remains to be seen what’s next for them in NXT.

Related Topics:

WWE

Finn Balor To Team With Kyle O’Reilly, Cruiserweight Title Match & More Set For Next Week

Published

1 hour ago

on

Jan 20, 2021

By

NXT

Next week’s WWE NXT will be heavy on tag team action again.

In the main event, NXT Champion Finn Balor will join forces with Kyle O’Reilly to take on NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch in a non-title bout.


This comes after William Regal granted Balor a chance to get his hands on the champs, but he needed to find a partner. Balor chose O’Reilly to cash in a favor.

The men’s Dusty Cup will continue with two quarterfinal matches. MSK will face Killian Dain and Drake Maverick, while Grizzled Young Veterans will face Kushida and Leon Ruff.

On the women’s side, it has been confirmed that Aliyah and Jessi Kamea will face Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez in a first-round match.

Lastly, Santos Escobar is slated to defend the NXT Cruiserweight Championship against Curt Stallion next week. Stallion earned this title match on the 205th episode of 205 Live when he won a five-way contender’s match.

Continue Reading

WWE

NXT Dusty Cup News: Catanzaro & Carter Upset, Two Men’s Teams Advance, Adonis Out

Published

2 hours ago

on

Jan 20, 2021

By

mae young classic

WWE began the NXT women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic this week, while the men’s tournament continued with first-round matches.

Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter pulled off the shocking upset victory over Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez. Io Shirai provided the assist by taking out Martinez, allowing for Catanzaro to pin Storm.


Before the action got underway, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix appeared to present the trophy and eight teams.

On the men’s side, Kushida and Leon Ruff knocked out Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory when Kushida pinned the North American Champion. Later, Lucha House Party beat Imperium, which prompted the return of Alexander Wolfe.

A change is expected to be made to a first-round match as Ashante “Thee” Adonis is not cleared to compete on this week’s 205 Live. Adonis suffered a vicious loss to Karrion Kross, thus preventing him from teaming with Desmond Troy.

It remains to be seen if Troy will find a new tag team partner to face Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari, or if a new team will take their place.

Friday’s 205 Live is expected to feature a men’s and women’s Tag Team Classic match. Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest.

Continue Reading

WWE

Alexander Wolfe Returns To WWE NXT

Published

2 hours ago

on

Jan 20, 2021

By

Alexander Wolfe

An unhappy Alexander Wolfe has returned to WWE NXT.

After his fellow Imperium mates Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel lost a first-round Dusty Cup match to Lucha House Party, Wolfe made a surprise appearance on the stage to meet them.


Wolfe has worked a few NXT UK matches over the last few months and most recently lost to Joe Coffey in December. Perhaps Walter has sent him back to the states to steer Aichner and Barthel back in the right direction.

Continue Reading

Trending