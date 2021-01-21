WWE
Timothy Thatcher & Tommaso Ciampa Set To Fill Vacant Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Spot
Bitter rivals are set to team up as Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa will take the vacant Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic spot.
Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis and Desmond Troy were taken out of the tournament after Adonis wasn’t medically cleared following his match with Karrion Kross.
Because of that, a vacant spot in the tournament was created and it has been confirmed that Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa will be taking that up, just days after their epic encounter inside the Fight Pit.
Adonis and Troy were slated to face Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari in the First Round of the tournament on the January 22 episode of WWE 205 Live.
Well, @NXTCiampa is partially correct. There WAS an opening for the #DustyClassic, but it seems you two have just filled that vacancy… good luck gentlemen. #WWENXT https://t.co/Y68idUyWQL
— William Regal (@RealKingRegal) January 21, 2021
Will Hobbs Reveals That WWE Contacted Him After His First AEW Appearance
Will Hobbs has revealed that he actually turned down an offer from WWE following his first appearance with AEW.
The current Team Taz member worked a dark match for WWE several years ago, against Baron Corbin, and he did receive a WWE tryout with the company. However, despite that tryout, WWE didn’t contact him, claiming they had nothing for him at that time.
That was until he made his first appearance on AEW television, which led to WWE reaching out to him. However, Hobbs revealed that he turned them down.
“The (WWE) tryout was good,” Hobbs said on AEW Unrestricted. “They said ‘we don’t have anything for you right now.’ Years later, the carrot dangled in front of me and I pretty much told them, ‘F you.’ Right when I appeared on AEW, you wanna be like, ‘Hey, remember me?’ The way I was raised, I don’t have time for that shit. I’m not ‘boo boo the fool’ as my Grandma would say. ‘Hey, we’ve been thinking about you and are interested in you.’ No, fuck you. I ain’t no sucka. I’d rather you tell me 100% no than try to BS me.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)
RETRIBUTION Members Reportedly Offered New WWE Contracts In 2020
According to a report by Fightful Select, WWE offered new contracts to several members of RETRIBUTION in 2020.
The report states that all members of the group, bar the leader Mustafa Ali, were offered new deals with the company last year. Mia Yim (Reckoning), Shane Thorne (Slapjack), Dio Maddin (Mace), and Dominik Dijakovic (T-Bar) were likely to be on WWE NXT contracts when they were first called up.
Fightful Select reported the following.
Fightful has learned details on new contract offers to members of Retribution. Several sources with knowledge of the deals say that in the fall of 2020 WWE offered each member of the stable — not including Ali — three year contracts worth $250,000 per year. This is significantly lower than a lot of the incoming deal offers made in the last two years with more competition on the scene, but obviously the state of the world has changed things in that regard. Some of the call-ups earlier last year were told that they could possibly re-negotiate offers when and if things change, but we weren’t told if Retribution were extended the same courtesy, or even if they signed on the dotted line. We have heard of numerous wrestlers in WWE who have opted to pass on renewing their contracts, instead choosing to wait until their leverage is better.
It is currently unknown at this point whether or not those new contracts were actually signed by the group.
Mercedes Martinez Reveals Why She Left RETRIBUTION
Mercedes Martinez was originally a member of RETRIBUTION, but she ended up leaving the group to return to WWE NXT.
Martinez was part of several segments with the group, appearing on the main roster in her mask. However, she then disappeared, leaving Mia Yim (Reckoning) as the only female member of the group, as Martinez returned to WWE NXT and set her sights on Io Shirai.
During a recent interview with PWInsider.com, Mercedes Martinez revealed why she left the group, admitting that the opportunity just wasn’t her.
“I was given an opportunity, and I took the opportunity not knowing what the outcome would be, you got to make the best with anything you can, but I think when that opportunity came, it just wasn’t for me. When you hit the pinnacle of your career, as I did, hitting 20 years, you want to make the most of your career, and make it part of a legacy…I just think being part of that group, it’s not hidden fact that it was me, I don’t hide the fact, I don’t mention it, only because it was just a small part of what the bigger picture is.
It’s kind of one of those things where it’s, “this is where Mercedes is, but maybe it doesn’t fit the mold, doesn’t fit her career’. It was no hard feelings, I just think we both had two different plans, I wanted one thing to go one way, and they had a different outlook. I wish them success, to all those part of the group, and I wish them the best.”
Martinez competed in the first-ever Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic this week, pairing with Toni Storm. However, they were eliminated in the First Round by Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter.
