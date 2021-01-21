Timothy Thatcher & Tommaso Ciampa Set To Fill Vacant Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Spot

Bitter rivals are set to team up as Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa will take the vacant Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic spot.

Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis and Desmond Troy were taken out of the tournament after Adonis wasn’t medically cleared following his match with Karrion Kross.

Because of that, a vacant spot in the tournament was created and it has been confirmed that Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa will be taking that up, just days after their epic encounter inside the Fight Pit.

Adonis and Troy were slated to face Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari in the First Round of the tournament on the January 22 episode of WWE 205 Live.